Relive history at Muzium Teknologi Melayu Brunei

When you visit Brunei, one of the interesting (and free!) places to check out is the Malay Technology Museum (Muzium Teknologi Melayu).

Do note that although the museum bears the word “technology” in its name, it is not the kind of technology that you will automatically imagine.

This museum actually exhibits the technology of the olden days Malays, in particular the Bruneian Malays.

The museum building overlooks a vast lake. It is huge but the building is a tad run down.

Upon entering the museum building, you will be greeted by an exhibition of the various Songket attire of the Bruneians.

Many people love Songket because it looks classy and is full of detailed motifs. Songket is one of the most expensive fabrics in Malay culture.

Inside the wooden display houses there are many traditional decorations. You will notice the narrow stairs leading to the mezzanine floor.

As you venture further into the museum, you may feel like you are the only visitor in the huge museum due to the stillness and quiet.

Basically, this museum consists of three main exhibition galleries:

Water Village Traditional House Gallery showing the architectural styles of Kampong Ayer wooden houses in the old days;

Water Village Traditional Technology Gallery which depicts the many industries found at Kampong Ayer;

Inland Traditional Technology Gallery which features the technology of the inland people.

Although the museum depicts the technology of people in the old days, you will at least get to know how the Bruneian Malays in the late 19th century lived and their contributions to society in that era.

Muzium Teknologi Melayu Brunei Darussalam is located at Simpang 482, Kampung Kota Batu, Brunei, besides the Brunei Museum, approximately six kilometres from Bandar Seri Begawan.

For public transport, take purple line bus number 39 heading towards Muara.

