Crocs, KFC’s new partnership is ‘deep-fried’ footwear

KENTUCKY: Kentucky Fried Chicken is the comfort food choice of many, so it stands to reason that the restaurant chain would take a similar approach to its latest fashion collaboration.

The fast food giant has teamed up with footwear brand Crocs – renowned for prioritising comfort – on a new, limited-edition line of clogs. “It’s called deep fried fashion,” Clogs informed its 708,000 Instagram followers.

Dubbed “Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Clogs”, the capsule collection comprises two different styles: a “Classic Clog” that will launch this spring, and an avant garde platform-soled “Bucket Clog” that was recently modelled by the artiste Me Love Me A Lot (MLMA) during New York Fashion Week.

Both clogs feature an unmistakable KFC pattern across their uppers, in a nod to KFC’s signature iconic red-striped bucket. The unisex-sized shoes also come with two removable, chicken-scented “Jibbitz” charms shaped like fried chicken drumsticks.

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket with unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” said Andrea Zahumensky, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC US, in a statement.

“As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we’re thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog,” added Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and Chief Marketing Officer.

“We’re honoured to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York’s biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe.”

KFC clearly has big ambitions when it comes to the fashion scene: the brand has treated fans to multiple finger lickin’ clothing collections in the past.

In 2018 it teamed up with fashion designer NIGO of the brand Human Made and Hypemaker (Hypebeast LTD’s global creative studio) on a streetwear collection inspired by Americana and workwear aesthetics.

Crocs, too, has a long-standing history of exciting collaborations, having previously partnered with the American artist Post Malone, the actress Drew Barrymore and the fashion designer Christopher Kane, to name just a few.



