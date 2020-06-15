No New York Fashion Week for Michael Kors

NEW YORK: Michael Kors will not participate in the next New York Fashion Week in September, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

The brand’s 2021-spring collection will be presented this fall between mid-October and mid-November, however the form that this presentation will take has yet to be determined.

The global health crisis prompted by the coronavirus will have an enduring impact in the world of fashion. For some major brands and designers, the last few months have offered an opportunity to rethink their identities.

Others have decided that they no longer need to stay in step with a heavy schedule of runway shows, which involves participation in up to six annual fashion weeks: four for men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and two more for haute couture.

In the wake of announcements from Saint Laurent, Gucci and Giorgio Armani, to the effect that they would no longer adhere to the traditional industry calendar, Michael Kors has also decided not to show in the New York Fashion Week in September.

Instead, the label is planning to present its 2021-spring collection between mid-October and mid-November.

Michael Kors now intends to present two collections per year. An approach that is increasingly favored by major designers, among them Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who has adopted a similar plan for the Italian fashion house.

Specialist website WWD also reports that in the future, Michael Kors will sell its collections to retailers before presenting them to the public and the press.



