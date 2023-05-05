Set The Tables speaks with Debbie Lee, founder and creative director of this cupcake business that has garnered a loyal following in the Klang Valley.

Despite being in the highly competitive food industry, Debbie Lee has managed to sustain her cupcake business for over 16 years. Bisou Bake Shop is now one of the top destinations in the Klang Valley for cupcakes.

Lee, Bisou’s founder and creative director, has been innovative in her approach to marketing and branding, leveraging social media to showcase her products and working hard to build a strong brand identity.

Coupled with her commitment to quality, her efforts have paid off as she has cultivated a devoted following of customers.

Nevertheless, Lee faced challenges along the way and worked hard to overcome them. During the pandemic, she taught others how to bake through live-streaming sessions, which led to Bisou’s online presence in Singapore as well as the launch of baking and decorating kits.

Then there was the closure of her outlet of 12 years in KLCC, a prime location that was a key part of her business strategy. This forced her to reevaluate her approach and find new ways to reach customers.

While the outlet closure was a setback, Lee’s resilience and adaptability have allowed her to continue to grow her business. To that end, Bisou Bake Shop has outlets in 1Utama, Lot 10, and Bangsar Village, with new stores opening soon at The Linc KL, Mont Kiara 163, and IOI City this year.

In an interview with Set The Tables, Lee shares some of her values and philosophies that have been crucial to her success.

Keep going

“Our perseverance is what distinguishes Bisou Bake Shop from the competition. Never give up, but instead continue to build on a solid foundation layer by layer.

“As entrepreneurs, we serve others behind the scenes. Sometimes, we do not get the due recognition, but always go back to why you started the business. Don’t listen to the naysayers and critics.”

Learn from mistakes

“Building a company requires constant pivoting and layering. The longer you work at it, the better you will become at managing people, marketing, finances, and every other aspect of your company.”

Your team is your family

Some of Bisou’s employees have worked with Lee for 16 years. “You can’t grow if you don’t have a good team. I’ve seen my employees’ children grow from toddlers to teenagers.

“Our office has a large communal table where everyone can work but often has children at it during school holidays. As a working mother, I understand how difficult it can be to balance work and kids, especially when you do not have a babysitter.

“At Bisou, we work flexible hours; there is no guilt in having to pick up your children when necessary, as long as the work is delivered.”

Foster the right work culture

“Learn what makes your colleagues tick and how to communicate in a way that brings out the best in each person. Work together as a team.

“Feedback makes us better in what we do. We all make mistakes, but hold yourself accountable for your actions, learn from them, and move onward.”

Gratitude goes a long way

“If your team does something exceptional, acknowledge it. Instead of instilling fear, instil gratitude. I am grateful to them because they go the extra mile, try their hardest, and give their all.

“Your business will go a long way if you have the right intention and a good heart.”

This article was written by Theri Burhan for Set the Tables. Set the Tables is positioned to inspire and educate those in the industry as well as the aspiring reader who dreams of a future in the food business, and maybe even the merely curious tantalised by the vast and irresistible universe of food and drink.