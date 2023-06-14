Despite what you might think about Ezra Miller, they hold their own in the superhero’s first solo movie, which comes about amidst major DCEU overhaul.

Everyone has made mistakes they wish they could go back in time to fix. It might be something simple like stopping yourself from breaking your favourite mug, or studying extra hard to get accepted into your dream university.

If you had the ability to travel back in time to change a less-than-ideal situation, would you? For Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), this isn’t a theoretical question. After all, “The Flash” is set in a world where aliens look like Henry Cavill, and literal goddesses resembling Gal Gadot walk among humans.

In the speedy superhero’s first solo film, Barry starts off as the goofy guy audiences remember from his previous appearances in the DC Extended Universe. His character has a sad backstory, though, as his father Henry (Ron Livingston) was wrongfully accused of killing his mother, and it’s highly likely his appeal will again be overturned.

This is when Barry realises he can run fast enough to go back in time and save his mum, but fellow Justice League member Bruce Wayne, aka Batman (Ben Affleck), advises him otherwise. Naturally, Barry decides to do it anyway, and ends up in an alternate timeline – where he meets a younger version of himself.

Unluckily for them, “Man of Steel” villain General Zod (Michael Shannon, reprising the part 10 years later) shows up on Earth, and goes to this world’s version of Batman (Michael Keaton) for help.

Expect nothing less than chaos and excitement as multiverses and multiple characters collide, including, in this film, Supergirl instead of Superman.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room. “The Flash”, without a doubt, faced its fair share of challenges while being made, with lead actor Miller’s arrests, harassment allegations, and mental health woes causing it to get delayed, not to mention the reboot of the entire DCEU looming on the horizon.

Nevertheless, this is a review of the movie itself, and it’s entirely up to you to decide if you’d prefer to sit it out.

For Miller, this part is no easy task as they largely need to play off of themselves. However, Miller turns in a solid performance as both versions of Barry – one older, wiser but still socially awkward; the other young, untraumatised, and a touch too excited by his newfound superpowers.

No doubt Miller is comfortable with their character by now, and the emotional and heartbreaking moments involving their on-screen mom lets the actor shows off their acting skills.

As for Batman, audiences get to see an older caped crusader kick butt in a way they never have, thanks to the help of modern special effects.

Returning to don the costume more than three decades later, in what might be nostalgia fuel for longtime fans, Keaton is a joy to watch and a nice contrast to the fast-talking Barrys (Barries?).

Sadly, the same can’t be said about Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. The actress brings her all and shines as Kara Zor-El, but she’s introduced way too late into the proceedings to make a big impact on the story.

Subsequently, she serves as only a little more than a plot device, which is a pity considering how prominently she features in the trailers and posters.

Argentinian director Andy Muschietti showcases the title character’s powers in a fun and humorous way, with the opening scene, for example, having Barry rescue babies falling out of a hospital window in slow-motion while munching on energy bars.

In the climactic third act, he ups the ante by focusing on the different ways both versions of Barry use their speed against Zod’s army. The unique action scenes here tell you how much the “It” director loves these characters.

Special effects aside, it’s Barry’s emotional turmoil and struggles that primarily drive the plot, which is a good thing as it stops the script from losing itself amongst all the CGI and fight scenes.

That said, watch out for a lot of fun and unexpected cameos when the multiverses converge!

Overall, “The Flash” is a solid effort from Muschietti, and if this is really the last Snyder-verse film before the inevitable reboot, it is at least a worthy one.

‘The Flash’ screens in cinemas nationwide from tomorrow.