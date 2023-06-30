Unexpectedly located in this industrial area in Petaling Jaya, [email protected] is home to more than 60 species of animals from all over.

PETALING JAYA: The industrial area of Sunsuria Technology Park in Kota Damansara, Selangor, may be the last place one would expect to find a menagerie of animals.

But here, tucked in between factory buildings is [email protected], a lifestyle centre with tastefully decorated function spaces for rent, a café – and a charming little zoo.

Filled with lots of greenery, it is a tranquil oasis that provides the perfect escape for those who would like to temporarily immerse themselves in nature without having to travel too far from the Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Stephen and Sean Sim, the father-and-son team behind [email protected], shared that there are over 60 species waiting to greet visitors in this welcoming space.

Mammals, reptiles and fishes, from Africa to Southeast Asia and South America – these creatures have travelled to Kota Damansara from all over the world.

Despite his age, 15-year-old Sean is quickly learning the ropes of entrepreneurship from his father. And it was his son’s passion for animals that led Stephen to start this venture.

“Having a hobby is important and enriching. Sean wants to go into business, so I thought, what better way to teach him?” said Stephen, the 53-year-old founder and president of SCiTy group, which specialises in property development and construction, among others.

Sean worked alongside his dad and a team to import the animals and design enclosures that are as close as possible to their natural habitats. [email protected] officially opened its doors in November.

“Our main objective is to expose the future generation to the world of wildlife because we’re not the only ones on this planet,” Sean shared. “Nature surrounds us, and we hope to give people a chance to reconnect with it.”

Stephen also hopes to touch lives through the zoo. “We work very closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees,” he pointed out. “We bring in children who are displaced in society, buy them ice cream, and let them see firsthand the animals that they have never seen, or even dreamt about seeing.

“Now they can touch and learn about these animals”, which include miniature horses, albino skunks, meerkats, prairie dogs, and maras, an adorable type of rodent.

Naturally, Stephen feels very proud of his son. “From just being an animal lover, he has learnt skills such as how to interact with customers and meet their expectations,” he shared.

“There are days when it’s not easy, but I told him it’s all part of the learning curve and, at the end of the day, the journey will make you a better person.”

As for the name of the place, the older Sim smilingly revealed it’s because all his children have “Min” in their Chinese names!

Animal therapy

Here are some highlights from FMT Lifestyle’s recent visit to the zoo. Even though each animal is unique in its own way, several stand out, both on and off camera.

The meerkats, for instance, may take some time to warm up humans, but when they do, they just might strike a pose!

Then there are the Canadian marble foxes. Beautiful with sharp features and piercing eyes, they are naturally photogenic.

The black-tailed prairie dogs are another adorable sight. With their stout and plump bodies, it’s hard to resist taking a photo of several of them cuddling together.

Fun fact: despite their name, they are not actually dogs but rodents!

The miniature horses are a clear favourite among children who clearly enjoyed stroking and feeding them with Napier grass, which is available for purchase.

Their parents appeared equally delighted as they took photos of the kids – both human and goat – making this the ideal place for bonding as a family over a fun activity.

As a bonus, if you’re feeling hungry after all the cuteness, do drop by the in-house café Luckbros Kopi for some delicious meals including nasi lemak, noodles and pasta, as well as refreshing beverages.

Find out more about [email protected] via Facebook and Instagram.

[email protected]

2A-H, Jalan Teknologi,

Pusat Teknologi Sunsuria,

Kota Damansara PJU5,

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Tickets: RM 20 for all-day access until closing time. Free for children below 3 years old

Business hours: 10am-10pm daily

Contact: 014-667 5483