This kitchen and bar’s fun atmosphere and wide range of food make it perfect for a hearty meal or a fun night out.

[NON-HALAL]

PETALING JAYA: They say seven is a lucky number, and it just might be so for the Rockafellers brand, who opened their seventh outlet here last month.

The latest installation of this popular kitchen and bar serves up a wide range of classic British and Irish cuisine, with a few touches of local heritage thrown in to make things interesting.

The outlet also aims to provide warm hospitality and a welcoming atmosphere, two things the Rockafellers name has long been associated with.

Rockafellers PJ is the 25th outlet from local F&B chain The Olive Tree Group, whose other restaurants include Luca BSC, Te Amo and Frangipaani. The group recently won the Super Golden Bull at the 2023 Golden Bull Awards.

“We aim to offer a unique culinary experience that combines delectable food, a lively ambience, and warm hospitality. Whether you’re looking for a casual meal, a place to unwind after work or a venue to celebrate special occasions, we have something here for everyone,” The Olive Tree Group founder Leslie Gomez told FMT Lifestyle.

Other Rockafellers outlets are situated in Genting Highlands, Changkat Bukit Bintang, Straits Quay Penang, Langkawi, Bukit Damansara and Johor.

Rockafellers PJ exudes a vibrant, almost electric energy. Its dim lighting casts an inviting glow that envelops the space, creating an intimate yet vibrant ambiance. Many of its tables are shaped like barrels, evoking a jovial, brewery-like atmosphere that’s perfect for drinks with friends.

This is a great place to let your hair down after a long day at work: the venue also hosts local bands, who perform from 8-11.30pm every night.

Rockafellers PJ also screens sports matches on its cinema-sized LCD screen. Pop by in your team’s colours and cheer them on! And if they don’t play too well, you now have a reason to visit the well-stocked bar, which serves everything from margheritas to mocktails.

Food-wise, there’s plenty to enjoy here, with executive chef Yogi/Uvendran @ Devendran choosing only the best ingredients when preparing anything here. Its menu is non-halal, with vegetarian options available.

Hearty eaters may enjoy the 36-hour braised bone Guinness Black Angus beef stew or the decadent Mini Beef Wellington, accompanied by puff pastry, mushroom duxelles and roasted vegetables.

If pasta is more your thing, opt for the Irish roast pork and anchovies which combine spaghetti with crispy crackling roast pork, capers and mushrooms. It’s always fun when East and West converge, and this dish’s distinct flavours come together in a delicate and delicious balance.

A highlight however, has to be the Lamb Marrow Shepherd’s Pie, an inspired mix of lamb mince and marrow, green peas and carrot slices that truly tantalises the taste buds. The rugged meatiness of the dish is nicely complemented by the sweetness of a side of fruit salad.

Stop by in the afternoons to enjoy Rockafeller PJ’s Lunch Delights, which range from RM26.90 to RM35.90. Every meal comes with access to the open soup and salad bar, dessert bar and a bottomless soft drink.

One popular choice is the Lamprais. Their take on this beloved Sri Lankan rice dish combines chicken pepper varuval, masala mutton curry and a tender fish cutlet, with luscious servings of gravy and eggplant chili padi thrown in for extra kick.

Those seeking comfort foods closer to home can order the Bak Kut Teh with Steamed Onion Rice. It may seem a little odd to be enjoying this delicacy, usually associated with traditional kopitiam, in a fancy bar setting.

But it’s hard to say no to this aromatic dish, which comes complete with all the classic trappings, from straw mushrooms to sliced “yau cha kuai”. Its hot herbal soup is certainly satisfying.

Overall, there’s plenty to enjoy at Rockafellers PJ. It’s a lovely place for lunch, but night is when this venue truly comes alive. This dining destination certainly rocks on all fronts.

Rockafellers Petaling Jaya (NON-HALAL)

G.001, The Square, Jaya One,

No. 72A, Jln Profesor Diraja Ungku Aziz

Seksyen 13, Petaling Jaya,

Selangor

Opening Hours:

11am–1.30am daily

Follow Rockafellers PJ on Facebook and Instagram.