The handsome cat loves bicycle rides with his furparents, owns 50 cute outfits and loves another king – the durian!

KUALA LUMPUR: It is a bright sunny Saturday morning at Perdana Botanical Gardens and a couple are spotted riding their bicycles.

It doesn’t take long before a small crowd gathers around them. Delighted squeals escape into the air, and many whip out their handphones to take photos. The mystery is solved upon a closer look.

It is a ginger-coloured cat that is causing the ruckus, looking dapper in a cute outfit and sunglasses as he sits in his basket on his human’s bicycle!

Say hello to King Oyen, an internet sensation with over 33,000 followers spread across his TikTok, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The FMT Lifestyle team recently caught up with King Oyen’s furparents – Mohd Salleh Zakaria and Siti Zalifah Abdul Aziz – to get the scoop on the charming feline.

According to the couple, King Oyen – a four-year-old American Shorthair and Persian mix – loves outdoor activities, namely bicycle rides. It was something that they discovered by accident in 2021, after he pulled a cheeky stunt!

Salleh, who is a cyclist, had always known that King Oyen enjoyed lounging near his bicycle. Then, one day, the feline’s behaviour changed. “He sat under the table, stared at the wall and ignored our calls,” recalled Salleh, 51.

“He refused to eat when called. But when we were not around, he ate,” added Siti, 50.

It was only after they took him cycling that he returned to his normal cheerful self. Although they initially started with short distance rides, to date, the longest distance that King Oyen has travelled is 40km.

The couple added that before they took him on these trips, they consulted their vet to check if it was safe for him. The doting furparents also go the extra mile to ensure that King Oyen is comfortable during the rides, and this includes placing ice packs in his basket and a mini fan to keep him cool, especially on hot days.

They also bring sufficient tube treats and water and ensure that he wears a helmet and harness during the long trips. “If he is thirsty and I don’t notice, he will turn around and show his tongue,” shared Siti, adding that they take him cycling several times a week.

The outfits King Oyen wears is undeniably a crowd puller and according to Salleh, he has approximately 50 of these!

He appears comfortable when strangers gather around him for photos – at times, even looking to the left or right as though proclaiming: “This is my best side”. A seasoned model indeed!

Asked how they trained him to be a natural in front of the camera, the couple shared that they started dressing King Oyen during the pandemic and often took photos of him. Over time, he got used to it.

Siti shared that King Oyen was one year old when their son gifted them with the cat.

Although he was originally named “Macho Kingsley”, people often called him “Oyen” when they spotted him outside with his furparents because of his orange-coloured coat. So, that’s how the name King Oyen was born!

The couple, who have three children aged 16 to 23 years, described King Oyen as “their youngest son” and the “baby at home”.

Siti revealed that apart from cat food, he enjoys chicken satay and another “king”: the durian – Malaysia’s King of Fruits!

The couple shared that his arrival has brought their family even closer as their children too love having him around.

It is heartwarming to see how King Oyen draws smiles from both the young and old, and those of various races and nationalities who spot him out and about.

The couple in turn are delighted in seeing people’s reactions to their “baby”. “We enjoy making others happy,” said Salleh.

Time spent in the presence of this handsome cat is certainly uplifting and a wonderful reminder of just how much joy animals can bring to humans… if people let them, that is.

Follow King Oyen’s adventures on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.