Some 68% of Americans view streaming TV or movies as an opportunity to carve out precious alone time.

While watching streaming content can be frowned upon because of its solitary nature, the practice can also be regarded as a time for sharing. Seven out of 10 viewers (71%) see this activity as a way of spending quality time with their family, according to the “Stream 2024” report conducted by US streaming platform Tubi.

“An hour of streaming is an hour of quality time. For many people, streaming creates shared moments, bringing people together and creating content communities,” the report explains. (All the more reason to check out what’s new on Netflix, eh?)

But young people don’t limit themselves to their family circle: more than half (54%) of Generation Z prefer to watch streaming content with people outside their household. According to the report, this mode of consumption is perceived by these young people as a means of socialising.

As such, 30% of them watch streaming content when visiting friends; 21% chat via text with loved ones while watching the same movie, even if they’re not physically together; and 13% do so on social media.

Streaming platforms had already sensed this phenomenon among consumers. “Watch-party” features have been launched on streaming platforms such as Disney+ and Prime Video, enabling multiple viewers to watch TV shows or movies simultaneously.

While watching streaming content can help people bond, a good number of viewers (68%) consider streaming as “me time”, self-care, or an opportunity to indulge in some alone time.

This can be a way, according to Tubi, of taking control of your free time, even if it sometimes leads to “revenge bedtime” – sacrificing sleep to stay awake as long as possible, so as to feel as though you’re making the most of the day.

In fact, 52% of those surveyed prefer to watch streaming content at night; 29% say their schedule is too busy to watch shows during the day; and 27% see this as the only time to relax completely.

