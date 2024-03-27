The ‘kigumi’ or wooden puzzle is a great activity to tackle as a family. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR: When you think of Japan, you might instantly think of the delicious cuisine from that country. But there are many other unique products that come out of Japanese culture. For example, have you heard of “kendama”?

No, it’s not food! Kendama is a traditional Japanese skill toy that consists of a handle or stick (“ken”), a spike with a ball (“tama”) and several cups. It’s a version of the classic cup-and-ball game, where one must toss the ball and attempt to catch it on the stick point or in one of the cups.

If you think it sounds easy enough, give it a try and you will discover otherwise. Nevertheless, it’s still a lot of fun!

To get your hands on your own kendama, check out Asia2Buy, an e-commerce platform run by GME Technical Services Sdn Bhd.

Its general manager, Iewi Lim, told FMT Lifestyle that the game actually originated in France and was known as “bilboquet”. It is believed that kendama was brought to Japan during the Edo period (between the 17th and 19th centuries) and later became popular throughout the world.

GME Technical Services general manager and Malaysia Kendama Association co-founder Iewi Lim with a kendama. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

According to Lim, focus is paramount while playing kendama. The experience can also be rather therapeutic as devoting your attention to getting the ball into the cup or on the stick point helps take your mind away from other things.

Plus, it’s a good hand-eye coordination tool, and a great way to slip in a bit of exercise in your day.

Kendama was introduced on Asia2Buy in 2021 and has received positive feedback. Their kendama, she added, are imported from Japan and are certified by the Japan Kendama Association.

Fans and puzzles

Looking to cool down in the current hot weather? Asia2Buy also sells Japanese handheld fans known as “uchiwa”.

These exquisite products, imported directly from Japan, are handmade and come in a variety of designs, from elements of nature to characters from “Shin-Chan”, a popular Japanese manga series.

Given how beautiful they are, these are typically purchased as home-décor items or as accessories during photoshoots involving Japanese attire.

Another interesting product is “kigumi”, or puzzles involving a traditional Japanese wood-joining technique without the use of nails or metal fittings.

With various designs to choose from, such as dinosaurs and castles, the goal is to put the puzzle together and construct the subject in question – although this can certainly be intimidating, given how intricate they are! Rest assured they come with instructions.

In the future, Lim said, they are planning to introduce other Japanese artisanal products such as bookmarks and lucky charms.

Stay fashionably cool with the ‘uchiwa’ or Japanese handheld fan. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

In their mission to promote these products to a larger audience, Lim shared that they are grateful for the support of Persatuan Pembangunan Artisans (PPA), an NGO that helps artisans to market their products through its online platform, pop-up events and physical stores.

Besides increasing their distribution channels, she explained that having a physical presence through PPA has been especially beneficial as it has allowed their customers to check out the products in person.

For Lim, Japanese products are not just unique; they can also be a way of bringing loved ones together.

“They help turn their attention away from (their phones) to activities they can do as a family. That’s why we want to promote these products,” she concluded.

Learn more about Asia2Buy on Facebook and Instagram. To purchase, head over to Asia2Buy or PPA’s website.

For enquiries:

email [email protected] or [email protected] ;

or ; call 03-7931 1995 or WhatsApp 010-238 9335 (9am-6pm Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays).

Read more PPA stories and get to know its artisans here.