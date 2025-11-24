Men and the 3Cs: colorectal, lung, prostate

Far too many men are reluctant to see a doctor when symptoms, especially those involving urinary or reproductive health, present themselves. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : According to the Malaysia National Cancer Registry Report 2017-2021, the lifetime risk of Malaysian men developing cancer has increased from one in 10 to one in eight, with colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers leading the list.

While genetics play a role, lifestyle choices remain the strongest driver. “Only about 5-10% of cancers are hereditary,” said consultant clinical oncologist Dr Hafizah Zaharah Ahmad. “For the majority, daily habits such as what we eat, how active we are, and commitment to screenings make the biggest difference.”

Modern living often drives habits that quietly undermine long-term health. Extended sitting hours, reliance on processed foods, and limited physical activity have become part of daily life for many men.

Over time, this contributes to obesity, which in turn promotes chronic inflammation and increased insulin levels in the body. These changes can damage cells, disrupt hormone balance, and create conditions that encourage tumour growth.

Diets high in processed foods and saturated fats further elevate cancer risk, compounding the effects of physical inactivity. Despite this, many of these silent health patterns continue unchecked, as men often dismiss early symptoms or assume they will resolve on their own.

This reluctance is often rooted in social stigma rather than lack of awareness: many men associate medical consultations with weakness or embarrassment, especially when it involves sensitive topics such as urinary or reproductive health.

Dr Goh Cheng Hood.

Consultant urologist Dr Goh Cheng Hood said these perceptions have serious consequences. “Some men feel that seeking help makes them appear less capable or ‘not manly’, so they ignore symptoms until they become too disruptive to manage.

“By the time we see them, the disease is often already advanced, which limits treatment options and reduces the likelihood of a full recovery.”

The long-term impact of this delay can be seen in the three cancers most common among Malaysian men. Colorectal cancer can start as a small growth called polyps in the lining of the colon that, over 5-10 years, could turn cancerous.

Hafizah shares that a colonoscopy can detect cancer at an early stage, significantly improving outcomes. But while early screening is vital, prevention begins with dietary and lifestyle choices.

“Increased intake of 100g per day of red meat and 25g per day of processed meats have been identified as risk factors. Hence, reducing or not consuming red meat can lower your risk,” she said, adding that smoking further contributes to a 16% greater risk of developing colorectal cancer.

The same habits that harm digestive health also affect the lungs. Smoking, in particular, exposes the body to carcinogenic chemicals that damage DNA and trigger chronic inflammation. These changes increase the likelihood of lung cancer – one of the deadliest cancers among men.

Men aged 45 and above are encouraged to go for prostate checks as early detection offers the best chance for effective treatment. (Envato Elements pic)

Prostate cancer, meanwhile, is more commonly diagnosed in men aged above 58. “In the early stages, most patients remain asymptomatic and typically present only once the cancer has spread, often with bone pain or neurological symptoms,” Goh cautioned.

“Screening with the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test helps us identify risk long before symptoms occur, allowing us to monitor gradual changes in PSA levels and decide if further imaging such as CT or MRI is needed.”

He recommends annual PSA testing from age 50, or from age 40 for those with family history. Early diagnosis and timely treatment remain key to improving survival and quality of life, extending life expectancy by up to 15 years in about 95% of early-detected cases.

Prevention and early action

Although cancer risk rises with age, many of its causes remain within one’s control. Hafizah stresses that prevention begins with small, sustainable habits. A balanced diet with more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, while cutting down on processed and red meats, can reduce inflammation and support healthy cell function.

Dr Hafizah Zaharah Ahmad.

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol can help the body repair DNA damage more efficiently, while simple actions such as staying hydrated, sleeping well, exercising, and managing stress will make a difference to overall health.

Men are also encouraged to undergo annual health screenings that include blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, BMI and cancer-marker tests. Screenings such as colonoscopy every 10 years from age 45, and low-dose CT scans for long-term smokers can detect abnormalities before symptoms appear.

“Men should not wait for pain or discomfort before taking action,” Goh concluded. “Early detection makes treatment simpler, recovery faster, and outcomes far better.”