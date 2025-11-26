Champion, the two-legged wonder who stole a family’s heart

Despite the amputation of both her hind legs, Champion reminds her pawrent Helena Hema Ann to live life to the fullest. (Helena Hema Ann pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Her heart sank immediately. She wasn’t expecting the veterinarian to suggest something so final. But looking at the little black dog’s condition, Helena Hema Ann quietly feared the doctor might be right.

“I was seeking answers about her paralysis. I brought her to several vets, desperate to make the right decision for her future,” the 37-year-old senior medical lab technologist told FMT Lifestyle.

“At one clinic, a vet looked at her condition and gently suggested that I should consider putting her down … that she would never have a good quality of life.”

But when Helena turned and looked at Champion, what she saw changed everything. The dog’s eyes were full of light, pure hope, joy, and a spark of life that was impossible to ignore. “She was so ready to live!” Helena enthused.

Helena says her bond with Champion is unique and precious. (Helena Hema Ann pic)

Today, Champion – affectionately known as Champy – is a happy, spirited five-year-old doggo who zooms around Helena’s home on her two legs, as if nothing in the world could ever hold her back.

The journey to this joy began in 2020, when she was rescued from a car park, dragging her paralysed hind legs behind her.

“When we rescued her, her fairy godmother, Dr Teoh Kah Ying, provided essential guidance. She advised that the best course of action would be to amputate the back legs. This wasn’t a loss … it was a path to freedom,” Helena explained. Removing the damaged limbs would allow Champy to move easily and live without pain.

Champy blended in with her new family almost as if she had always known them.

“From day one she was feisty,” Helena said with a grin, describing her as an enthusiastic whirlwind of love and affection who eats anything placed in her bowl without putting up a fuss.

Champion giving her best ‘feed me’ face at home. (Helena Hema Ann pic)

Champy’s courage, Helena said, never stops astonishing her. “She is the epitome of resilience. Her disability doesn’t define her or slow her down. She lives life to the fullest every single day.”

Caring for Champy, however, requires a level of dedication few pet owners experience. Because of her disability, Helena handles everything for Champy – feeding, cleaning, and even expressing the dog’s pee and poo. The intimacy of that care has forged a deep, almost maternal bond between her and Champy.

“It feels like I’m her mother,” Helena said softly. “She’s truly my baby.”

Helena even moved her own sleeping space downstairs so Champy could rest comfortably beside her. “Her bed is right next to mine so I can manage her easily.”

Looking after Champy is no small undertaking, but Helena isn’t alone. She, her sister, and her brother-in-law work together to manage the fur-filled chaos at home. And every day, Champy reminds her why the effort is worth it.

“She shows us that a disability doesn’t stop you from achieving the impossible,” Helena said about Champy.

This article was written by Dinesh Kumar Maganathan @ FMT Lifestyle.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathered friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.