Kavin and Andrea shine despite a rushed plot in ‘Mask’

Following ‘Kiss’, Kavin takes on another unconventional film choice in ‘Mask’. (Black Madras Films pic)

PETALING JAYA : Viewers are familiar with stories of good versus evil, but what about bad versus bad? That’s the world “Mask” invites viewers into.

Kavin continues his streak of unconventional picks following “Kiss”, with this dark comedy-heist thriller, written and directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok.

The film is produced by Andrea Jeremiah and Black Madras Films, with filmmaker Vetrimaaran presenting it under his Grass Root Film Company.

Featuring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah as leads and scored by GV Prakash Kumar, “Mask” sets up a playful, twisted thriller – but does it work?

The story centres on Velu (Kavin), a street-smart detective who hacks, scams, and blackmails for a living, a self-styled “ethical” conman who insists he’s not all that bad.

His life collides with Bhumi (Andrea Jeremiah), a philanthropist who runs an NGO that claims to rescue children from sexual exploitation. Of course, it’s only minutes into the film before viewers learn she’s running something sinister behind that charitable façade.

When a mysterious gang disguised in Radha Ravi masks (yes, there are some money heist references), steals a large sum of cash meant for a corrupt politician’s election fund, Bhumi coerces Velu into recovering her goods, threatening his family to keep him in line.

Velu is introduced as a man who can get anything done while simultaneously exploiting the people who hired him. Bhumi, meanwhile, runs her empire firmly, balancing ruthlessness with a measure of decorum.

Both characters resist easy classification, and that’s where much of the film’s dark comedy comes from – bad people scrambling to outsmart worse situations, all while hiding their own secrets.

The heist of Bhumi’s money by a masked gang forms the heart of the plot in ‘Mask’. (Black Madras Films pic)

Yet, from the very first act, the film feels like it’s sprinting towards the finish line. The voice narration by director Nelson moves so quickly that you occasionally wish you could rewind to catch what just happened.

This rush becomes even more noticeable in Bhumi’s backstory, which feels thin and underdeveloped. Indian cinema is often guilty of overusing flashbacks, but here, a bit more context would have added weight to her motivations.

Andrea Jeremiah is undeniably refreshing in a villainous role. Her voice, look, and presence make Bhumi intimidating, and thankfully she isn’t handed any forced “women empowerment” monologues.

However, the portrayal of this invincible villain occasionally borders on cringe.

An evil laugh or oddly nonchalant reactions to brutal moments don’t land as effortlessly as they could. While Velu feels like someone you could realistically meet, Bhumi leans closer to heightened fiction.

Genre-wise, the film wavers too. When it leans into dark comedy, Vikarnan absolutely nails it. One standout moment involves Kavin stumbling into a hostage situation entirely by accident, a scene that is both shocking and unexpectedly hilarious.

But when the story shifts to a face-off between Velu and Bhumi, it suddenly veers into commercial Tamil cinema territory, complete with heightened drama that feels out of place.

Andrea Jeremiah plays Bhumi, a seemingly charitable head of an NGO hiding a dark secret. (Black Madras Films pic)

Of course, it’s not a Tamil film without a bit of preachiness. The main backstory tied to the stolen money offered a nice full-circle moment and helped ground the film in reality. Still, some of these emotional beats didn’t fully land.

Despite these inconsistencies, Kavin remains the film’s strongest reason to watch. His charm and wit come through effortlessly, making Velu endlessly entertaining.

Just when it seems like the film is heading toward a pointless love subplot, Ruhani Sharma’s character Rathi becomes a crucial part of the heist’s complications. Though not a familiar face in Tamil cinema, Ruhani delivers a delightful performance, especially in a memorable scene involving dancing to an Ilaiyaraaja song and crying simultaneously.

The supporting cast also brings the film to life. Charlie as Sargunam, Kalloori Vinoth as Arul, Velu’s cop friend, Archana as the jewellery-obsessed wife of a robber, and Redin Kingsley in a brief cameo, each one contributes something meaningful, often earning genuine laughs.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its final twist, a reveal involving someone hiding in plain sight, part of the heist all along. It’s clever and surprising, and it gives the story a satisfying jolt just when it’s needed.

Ultimately, “Mask” isn’t groundbreaking, but it has its moments. As dark comedies go, it’s a fun, flawed, but undeniably entertaining watch.

As of press time, ‘Mask’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.