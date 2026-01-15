Actor McConaughey seeks to patent image to protect from AI

US actor Matthew McConaughey’s approach is novel in that he is taking the lead in protecting his image and voice. (AFP pic)

NEW YORK : Actor Matthew McConaughey has filed recordings of his image and voice with US patent authorities to protect them from unauthorized usage by artificial intelligence platforms, a representative said Wednesday.

Several video clips and audio recordings were registered by the commercial arm of the just keep livin Foundation, a non-profit created by the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Camila, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database.

Many artistes are increasingly concerned about the uncontrolled use of their image via generative AI since the rollout of ChatGPT and other AI-powered tools.

Several US states have adopted legislation that serves as consumer protection against certain AI systems and deepfakes, but much of this applies mainly to malicious use or commercial purposes.

Only a few, notably Tennessee’s ELVIS Act passed in 2024, offer more targeted protections for artistes against AI-generated cloning or impersonation.

A few actors have taken legal action to assert their rights. Among the most notable is Scarlett Johansson, who sued the image-generating app Lisa AI in 2023 for creating an AI-generated avatar in her likeness for an advertisement without her consent.

McConaughey’s approach is novel in that he is taking the lead in protecting his image and voice.

The star of “Interstellar” and “Dallas Buyers Club” is no opponent of generative artificial intelligence.

He has acquired a stake in ElevenLabs, a startup specializing in AI voice modeling, and the company has created an AI audio version of McConaughey — with his permission.

Attorney Kevin Yorn, who represents McConaughey, said the aim of filing with the patent office was “to make sure that our clients have the same kind of protections that their businesses have.”

“The second part is to make sure that our clients are able to capture some of the value that is being created with this new technology using their voice and likeness,” he added.