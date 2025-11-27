Why aren’t child car seats more widely used in Malaysia?

A child’s safety is not something that should be practised out of fear of being fined – it is a matter of responsibility and love. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In January 2020, Malaysia made the use of child safety seats, also known as child restraint systems or CRS, mandatory in private vehicles.

Five years on, the requirement appears to have been largely ignored, with many parents and guardians still not taking the measure seriously. Some drive with children on their laps, while others allow their young ones to move freely about in the passenger or backseat.

The CRS regulation was gazetted by the road transport department (JPJ) under the Road Transport Act – Motor Vehicles (Seatbelt and Child Restraint System) Rules 1978 (Amendment 2019).

According to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), CRS usage in Malaysia remains low at around 30%. In contrast, in developed countries such as the UK, more than 74% of parents with children aged seven and below use in-car safety resraints.

This raises the question: why has a well-crafted regulation, supported by awareness campaigns, failed to become part of our safety culture?

Miros director-general Siti Zaharah Ishak said awareness among road users on the importance of CRS requires helping them understand how it enhances protection for their children.

“CRS is scientifically designed to protect children during a collision by distributing and absorbing impact forces, preventing their bodies from being thrown forward or trapped by adult seat belts,” she told Bernama.

Siti Zaharah Ishak.

Citing international studies, she said a properly installed CRS can reduce infant fatalities by up to 71%, while for children aged one to four, the reduction rate can reach 54%.

“It must be remembered that adult seat belts are designed for an adult’s anatomy, not a child’s. In a collision, the belt can snap against a child’s neck, face or abdomen, causing severe internal injuries,” she added.

Currently, CRS is mandatory for children weighing under 36kg, below 135cm in height, and under 12 years old. All CRS units must also comply with international standards UN R44 or UN R129.

Siti Zaharah said a Miros study last year found that many parents, especially those from B40 households, perceive the car seats as expensive and unaffordable, believing that only middle- or high-income families can purchase high-quality models.

“Some parents also assume short trips are harmless and place their child on their lap. Others say their children refuse to sit in a CRS because they have not been accustomed to it from a young age.

“Early ‘training’, therefore, is crucial – ideally from the very first day a child rides in a vehicle.”

Another challenge involves technical aspects such as proper installation and matching the CRS model to the vehicle type. Recognising these constraints, Miros has developed the FitSURE programme, an initiative that helps parents match CRS models to different vehicle types to ensure compatibility and optimal safety.

Full information on FitSURE is available on the Asean NCAP website.

Officers such as the police and JPJ personnel need to have technical expertise when it comes to enforcing CRS regulation. (Bernama pic)

Siti Zaharah also highlighted that individuals who fail to comply with CRS regulation can be fined RM300. However, there are limitations when it comes to enforcement, including the need for technical expertise among enforcement officers such as the police and JPJ personnel.

“Enforcing CRS regulation is not as straightforward as checking a seat belt. It requires technical skills, such as verifying the seat’s orientation and proper installation, which is time-consuming and must be done manually.

“For this reason, enforcement is being carried out in stages, with initial focus on education and public advocacy,” she explained.

Even so, parents should not wait for full enforcement to begin using CRS, she stressed. “A child’s safety is not something that can be postponed or practised only out of fear of being fined; it is a matter of responsibility and love.

“To influence behaviour, there must be a combination of education, understanding and access. Parents need to be educated on how to use CRS, understand its importance, and have access to affordable options,” she concluded.

Check back in tomorrow for part two of this article, which presents further insights on Malaysia’s road-safety culture.