Microsleep cause of 20% of road accidents every year, says Miros

PETALING JAYA : Microsleep, or briefly dozing off while driving, is a major contributor to road accidents in Malaysia, accounting for about 20% of cases reported each year, including fatal crashes.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) deputy director-general Siti Zaharah Ishak said microsleep is influenced by the body’s biological clock, particularly during festive seasons marked by long-distance travel, extended driving hours, and altered driving patterns.

“Microsleep occurs when a person briefly falls unconscious while driving. Drivers may keep their eyes open but remain unaware for two to 10 seconds,” Bernama reported her as saying.

Siti Zaharah said accident risks rise sharply during festive seasons, with Malaysian Highway Authority projections showing more than two million vehicles on highways during such periods.

She said early signs of microsleep include fidgeting and inconsistent speeds, and warned drivers to get enough rest, plan their journeys, and stop if they feel drowsy.

“On average, people need seven hours of sleep to feel fully refreshed, though quality matters more than duration. Drivers who feel drowsy are advised to stop and rest at highway rest areas,” she said.

Siti Zaharah also advised drivers to open windows for fresh air and, if stuck in traffic, use headlights or the horn to remain alert and warn others who may be drowsy.

On Feb 11, a motorcyclist was killed and five others were injured in an accident at the Padang Jambu traffic light intersection in Melaka, after the 35-year-old driver was believed to have experienced microsleep.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the car veered into the opposite lane and crashed into several vehicles before coming to a stop at the intersection.