What’s really behind men’s declining vitality

A man’s health is much more than just his declining libido. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : Do you ever wake up feeling unusually tired, struggle to focus at work, or find your libido mysteriously dipping even when nothing in your life seems “wrong”?

Many men chalk these changes up to age, stress, or just “one of those things”.

But pharmacist Benjamin Lim argues that these quiet shifts in energy, mood, and desire are often signals – early hints of a deeper story about modern men’s health.

“Most people think men’s health is only about sexual performance,” Lim told FMT Lifestyle. “But actually, it involves your emotions, libido, relationship dynamics – everything is connected.”

And that is exactly why men’s health cannot be reduced to a single organ or function. It’s a mix of hormones, lifestyle habits, mental state, and long-term health conditions that gradually shape how a man feels, performs, and lives.

Pharmacist Benjamin Lim says underlying issues like cholesterol, diabetes, poor sleep, and anxiety can affect a man’s health and vitality. (Muhammad Hizami Safri @ FMT Lifestyle)

“With older men, we see more chronic conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol,” Lim explained.

“But with younger men, it tends to be a bit more on the mental or emotional side. So you’re looking at things like anxiety, stress, depression, lack of sleep as well or smoking, and alcohol use.”

And when it comes to sexual health, Lim said he wishes more men understood that vitality is not just physical. Stress, work burnout, relationship issues, anxiety, and even high pornography use, all influence sexual desire and performance.

Consequently, stressed Lim, these issues interfere with the one hormone quietly steering a man’s vitality: testosterone.

Low testosterone does not just affect libido. “It can lead to fatigue, lack of motivation, lack of desire to do anything … even work, and exercise,” said Lim.

As men grow older, many also notice they tire more easily. Lim attributes this to changes in metabolism, reduced nutrient absorption and the natural decline of muscle mass.

“You can exercise in your 50s the same way as in your 20s, but it becomes harder to gain or maintain muscle,” he said. “Activities that used to feel easy require more effort.”

Thomson Health’s Xbido can help boost stamina, improve blood pressure, alleviate fatigue, and improve sexual health. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

So when should a man be concerned?

Short-term dips in libido or energy – usually caused by stress, poor sleep or a busy period – tend to resolve on their own. But if the symptoms persist for several months without a clear cause, Lim recommends seeking medical help.

Before turning to medication, many men ask if they can boost their vitality naturally. Lim’s answer is yes – but only if the foundation is solid.

A balanced diet, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, getting quality sleep, reducing smoking and alcohol consumption, and managing chronic conditions are still the cornerstones of good health.

Supplements may also play a supporting role. Lim highlighted products that contain clinically-backed ingredients like Thomson’s Xbido.

This supplement contains tongkat ali for testosterone and energy, red ginseng for motivation and erectile support, ginkgo biloba for blood circulation, and rafuma leaf extract for stress and sleep.

While many assume these supplements that contain tongkat ali are only for men, Lim said women can also take them but in lower doses.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle from a very young age is key to staying healthy. (Freepik pic)

One of the biggest barriers to better health, however, is silence. Many men find it embarrassing to talk about sexual or intimate problems – even with close friends.

Lim said this often stemmed from the social expectations placed on men to appear strong, in control and self-reliant. “For a man to talk about these problems is like admitting a weakness,” he said.

Yet Lim said 20-50% of sexually active men face sexual health issues at some point – a number that is likely under-reported.

Lim urged men not to wait. “You don’t need to go into detail,” he said. “Just tell a pharmacist or doctor that you’re facing a men’s health or intimacy issue. They will know what you mean.”

As for when men should start paying attention to their health, Lim’s answer is simple: much earlier than most think.

“When you’re in your 20s and just starting work, that’s the time to start building healthy habits,” he said.

“The younger generation is very concerned about health and wellness, which is great. It’s a fantastic trend to be happening. So, the sooner, the better.”