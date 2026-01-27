Why RSV prevention should be the priority of every family

RSV is one of the leading causes of severe respiratory illness in infants globally. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : As Malaysian families welcomed 2026, many would have set familiar resolutions – eating healthier, exercising more, and spending quality time together.

Yet one vital health priority is often overlooked: protecting the youngest and oldest family members from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Often mistaken for a common cold or seasonal flu, RSV is one of the leading causes of severe respiratory illness in infants worldwide. Nearly all children are infected by age two, and while many recover, the consequences can be serious – even life-threatening – for newborns and older adults.

Globally, RSV causes an estimated 3.6 million hospitalisations and about 100,000 deaths each year among children under five. Almost all of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where access to timely hospital care may be limited.

“RSV is one of the most common causes of severe lung infections in young children, yet many families are not aware of how serious it can be,” said consultant paediatrician Dr Jenny Tan. “Early awareness and prevention can save lives.”

Notably, RSV does not only affect babies – older adults, especially those aged 65 and above or living with diabetes, heart disease, asthma or chronic lung conditions, are also at high risk.

In infants under six months, RSV can cause rapid, laboured breathing. Some babies struggle to feed or sleep and may require oxygen or intensive care.

Symptoms in older adults, on the other hand, often begin mildly, such as cough or fatigue, but can worsen quickly and lead to serious complications.

Why prevention matters

In many Malaysian households, grandparents help care for grandchildren, and families spend long hours together indoors. RSV spreads easily through coughs, sneezes and close contact, meaning an adult with mild symptoms can unknowingly pass the virus to a newborn or an elderly parent.

There is currently no specific medication that cures RSV. Treatment focuses on supportive care, including oxygen, fluids and close monitoring.

“When it comes to RSV, prevention is our strongest protection,” Tan stressed. “Once severe illness develops, treatment options are limited.”

Pregnant women and adults above age 60 are highly encouraged to get vaccinated against RSV. (Envato Elements pic)

Encouragingly, new preventive tools are now available, one of the most significant of which is maternal RSV immunisation.

When a pregnant woman receives the RSV vaccine, typically between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, protective antibodies pass through the placenta to her unborn baby. This helps shield newborns during their most vulnerable early months.

“Immunisation allows protection to begin even before the baby is born,” consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Joyce Lee highlighted.

Studies show maternal vaccination can reduce severe RSV illness by up to 82% in the first three months after birth, with protection extending through the first six months.

Last year, the World Health Organization recommended maternal RSV vaccination for global use, providing a strong scientific basis for countries to plan wider protection for mothers and infants.

For expectant parents or those planning a family, this means starting the conversation early with a doctor, just as they would for other pregnancy vaccinations, to give babies the strongest possible start.

RSV also places a significant burden on older adults: worldwide, hundreds of thousands of seniors are hospitalised each year due to RSV-related illness. Vaccines are now available in some countries to protect adults aged 60 and above, particularly those with underlying health conditions.

For the sandwich generation, this often means taking the lead. Older parents may downplay symptoms or delay seeking care, leaving adult children to encourage doctor visits, ask about vaccination options, and watch for warning signs.

Beyond vaccination, everyday habits can help reduce RSV risk. Avoid close contact with newborns if you are unwell. Wash hands regularly. Improve airflow at home by opening windows when possible. Wear a mask if you have a cough, especially around babies or elderly family members.

“RSV prevention works best when families act together,” Lee concluded. “Protecting one vulnerable person helps protect the whole household.”