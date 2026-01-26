Anytime Fitness accelerates growth in Malaysia

Ryan Cheal (far left), group COO of Inspire Brands Asia, with Taka Suzuki, vice-president of Purpose Brands International, at the recent 100th Anytime Fitness Club Milestone event. (Berita Harian pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Fitness club chain Anytime Fitness Malaysia marked a major milestone with the opening of its 100th club at Aman Cheras here recently, further strengthening its position as one of the key players in the local fitness industry.

The achievement reflects the brand’s rapid expansion with a growing presence across the Klang Valley, Johor, Penang and Melaka, and plans to expand into Perak in the near future.

Building on this success, Anytime Fitness Malaysia aims to open another 100 clubs nationwide, aspiring to become Malaysia’s National Fitness Partner while expanding access to active and healthy lifestyles for Malaysians.

Inclusive access to fitness

The recent opening of its 100th outlet reinforces Anytime Fitness’s role as a 24-hour gym accessible to all, and reflects growing public awareness of the importance of health and fitness.

Cheal says the milestone represents a significant step towards making fitness more inclusive. (Berita Harian pic)

“Our goal is to make fitness accessible to anyone, anywhere and at any time. Reaching 100 clubs is a national achievement built on the principle of accessibility,” said Ryan Cheal, group chief operating officer of Inspire Brands Asia.

He added that the milestone reflects the brand’s continued commitment to supporting Malaysians in leading healthier lives through modern facilities and strong community support.

Cheal also shared that, from this year, Anytime Fitness plans to introduce recovery training programmes.

“Most of our members are working professionals who spend long hours in the office, making them more sedentary and less energised. The introduction of recovery training aims to ensure members remain active and are better equipped to manage their daily routines,” he explained.

In addition to providing comprehensive equipment and facilities, he said the brand also emphasises holistic support, including balanced nutrition guidance.

“We want to ensure our members’ efforts translate into results – not just in physical fitness, but also in healthier lifestyle changes,” he stressed.

Simon Raadsma, Anytime Fitness Aman Cheras franchise owner, sharing his experience of realising the brand’s 100th club. (Berita Harian pic)

Cheal acknowledged that the journey towards 100 outlets has not always been easy. “But I believe we all share a common goal – improving the health of Malaysians – and what we do today has a real impact on many lives.

“With the opening of this new club, Anytime Fitness is now one step closer to that goal,” he said.

Commenting on what sets Anytime Fitness apart from other gym operators in Malaysia’s competitive fitness market, he noted that the brand practises regular improvements every five years.

“During that period, equipment is used extensively by members. As such, we carry out ‘gym refresh’ processes to ensure all equipment is well maintained and in optimal condition.”

Strong franchise ecosystem

Cheal and Anytime Fitness franchisees with trophies and ceremonial customised purple jackets at the event. (Berita Harian pic)

This milestone signals a shift towards long-term fitness habits and a more holistic approach to health. Notably, each club functions as a neighbourhood fitness hub, offering a welcoming environment and personalised support for members of all fitness levels.

The network has also received investments exceeding RM50 million from multi-market franchisees across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan, strengthening its regional presence.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Anytime Fitness also has plans to expand into Sabah and Sarawak.

The expansion aligns with changing lifestyle trends among Malaysians, who are increasingly prioritising physical activity including unlimited group classes, high-intensity interval training and strength training. (Berita Harian pic)

With 24-hour operations, continuous security systems and an integrated coaching ecosystem, Anytime Fitness continues to support individuals with busy schedules, serving more than five million members across 6,000 clubs globally.

To learn more about Anytime Fitness or find the gym closest to you, click here.