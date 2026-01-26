A simple act of care that touched the nation

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad presenting an award to nurse Nur Deena Nadzhiefa from Seberang Jaya Hospital for her dedication. (Dzulkefly Ahmad Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A short video showing a nurse gently feeding an elderly Indian patient at Seberang Jaya Hospital has captured the hearts of Malaysians online, sparking widespread praise for an act of compassion that transcends race, religion and belief.

The nurse, Nur Deena Nadzhiefa, was filmed patiently assisting the patient during a meal, carefully feeding him by hand in a moment that many described as deeply human and quietly powerful.

The clip, which circulated widely on social media platforms, drew thousands of comments applauding her empathy and dedication.

The heartwarming gesture did not go unnoticed by health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, who personally met Deena and presented her with an award during his visit to the hospital for the official opening of its new building on Saturday.

Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, Dzulkefly said the video had deeply moved him.

“The award I am presenting is small compared with the compassion that Deena has shown. She has proven that the most effective remedy in a hospital is not only pills or injections, but care delivered with empathy,” he wrote.

“Thank you, Ms Deena, for embodying the spirit of Malaysia in your daily duties. Your example will surely inspire us all.”

In the video that has since gone viral, Deena is seen feeding a patient by hand. (Facebook pics)

Social media users were quick to echo Dzulkefly’s sentiments, describing the moment as a reminder of the often-unseen emotional labour carried by nurses and frontline healthcare workers. Many noted that Deena’s actions went beyond routine duty, reflecting the care one might show a family member.

Several commenters pointed out that the gesture resonated strongly because it challenged the growing perception of hospitals as cold or overstretched spaces.

While the video lasted only moments, its impact has been lasting. For many, it served as a gentle reminder that humanity often reveals itself in the simplest acts, performed quietly and without expectation – a reminder that dignity, patience and kindness remain essential elements of care.