Why simpler skincare often works better

Rather than chasing skincare trends, people are advised to focus on their individual concerns and keep routines simple. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The pursuit of healthy, glowing skin has led many to adopt increasingly elaborate skincare routines, sometimes layering product upon product in the hope of achieving quick results.

With shelves filled with both affordable and premium options, consumers are often willing to spend freely and experiment widely – as long as it promises their idea of perfect skin.

In recent years, trends such as the much-hyped 10-step Korean skincare routine have gained huge popularity. But do complicated regimens really deliver better results?

Dermatologist Dr Benji Teoh says the answer is usually no. Rather than chasing trends, he advises consumers to focus on their individual skin concerns and keep routines simple.

“For example, if you have issues such as age spots or pigmentation, using one or two active ingredients that address the problem may be sufficient,” he said.

“There’s no need for up to 10 or 20 steps – sometimes you’re just repeating the same thing and wasting money.”

While most skincare ingredients are generally safe, Teoh cautions that excessive use of certain chemical substances can increase the risk of skin irritation.

He believes that understanding one’s own skin – regardless of gender – should come first, with emphasis on the basics before adding anything extra.

“A simple routine with moisturiser and sunscreen is essential. Only after that should you consider additional products, based on what your skin actually needs,” he said.

Teoh also reminds consumers that skincare is not merely about appearance but overall health, noting that the skin is the body’s largest organ and plays a vital protective role.

“Our skin actually accounts for 16% of our body weight and can experience various issues beyond cosmetic concerns,” he stressed.

Ultimately, a minimalist approach not only reduces the risk of irritation and long-term damage; it also saves time and money – proving that when it comes to skincare, less is often more.