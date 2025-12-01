Malaysia’s youngest and oldest riders saddle up for SEA Games

As equestrian returns to the 2025 SEA Games, the spotlight is on showjumper Arysha Haya Kanda, who is 18 years old. (Fauzi Yunus @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : In a sport often perceived as niche, Malaysia’s equestrian scene has quietly been gathering momentum.

While the discipline isn’t always featured at every edition of the Southeast Asian Games, the last time it was included, Kuala Lumpur 2017, Malaysia swept all six golds.

Since then, the country has seen standout moments, such as Kabil Ambak’s historic Asian Games gold in 2023.

Equestrian Norinne Ira Dewal is representing Malaysia at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand for the first time.

As equestrian makes its return at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, Malaysia has assembled a spirited team of four.

And there’s a unique duo in the team: 18-year-old showjumper Arysha Haya Kanda and 48-year-old corporate lawyer turned high-performance rider Norinne Ira Dewal.

Once neighbours at Bukit Kiara’s riding stables, Norinne became a guiding figure in Arysha’s formative years, and unknowingly, her idol.

“When I first moved back to Malaysia, my mum and Norinne became close,” Arysha told FMT Lifestyle.

She became such an integral part of my growth. I could always go to her for advice or help. She was a big inspiration throughout my development,” Arysha added.

Norinne (pictured) and Arysha have gone from mentor and mentee to 2025 SEA Games teammates.

Long before that bond began forming, a younger Arysha had already been watching Norinne from afar.

“I was eight or nine then, standing by the arena watching the top-level classes,” she recalled. “One of the riders was Norinne. I remember thinking, ‘that’s exactly where I want to be in 10 years’. For it to come full circle is extraordinary,” the beaming Arysha said.

Meanwhile, Norinne, reflecting on her journey to this year’s SEA Games, shared: “I think it was around mid-October when I was officially told that I had qualified. I’ve been in the sport for a while now and it’s had its ups and downs like all things in sport. So, this is an important milestone for me.”

Speaking about joining the team with Arysha, she said: “I’m very happy that we are on the team together and that we both have the opportunity to represent the country.”

At just 18, Arysha is competing at advanced levels in international competitions. (Fauzi Yunus @ FMT Lifestyle)

Arysha is one of Malaysia’s most internationally seasoned junior jumpers, having competed across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

She recently finished second in the SEA Games Malaysian qualifiers and rides with FEI credentials that mark her as part of a new, globally exposed generation shaping Malaysia’s equestrian future.

“Not many young athletes can say they’re competing alongside the people who inspired them. Equestrian has no age limit; careers don’t expire. Our team mixes the freshness of youth with the experience of senior riders, and that’s rare in elite sport,” Arysha said.

She added that besides Norinne, she’s just as excited to compete with the rest of her teammates – Hariz Kamaludin, whom she grew up training and competing with, and Shoorendran Nageswaran, the only rider in the team with previous SEA Games experience.

While Arysha and Norinne ride differently, they share a few similar tactics. “We’re both quite logical riders,” Arysha said. “We look at the course, break it down, and decide the best way to ride it.”

Malaysia’s 2025 SEA Games equestrian team also includes Hariz Kamaludin (pictured) and Shoorendran Nageswaran.

The team’s strategy for the Games will depend on the strengths of each horse-and-rider pairing. But physical training is only half the challenge.

“We’re piloting a living, breathing, unpredictable animal that weighs close to a tonne,” Arysha said.

“I’m naturally a worrier, but when I’m on the horse, I need to be the calm one. Horses feel everything. It’s my responsibility to be in that place of rationality, especially in high-stress situations,” she added.

Beyond medals, Malaysia’s equestrian team hopes the Games will bring greater visibility to the sport.

“We’ve had fantastic wins in recent years, but not a lot of coverage.

“The industry isn’t very developed here, so as a team we’re trying to promote the sport, educate people, and show that we’re competitive and capable of bringing home medals,” Arysha said.

Despite her youth, Arysha is pushing herself to excel in the sport. “I just finished a big national competition here in the Netherlands, the Gochberg Tour, where I jumped my first 1.35m class, which is above SEA Games height.”

The team rides to Thailand with a clear goal: uphold Malaysia’s legacy and inspire more Malaysians to follow equestrian.