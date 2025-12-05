‘Unsung Voices’ breaks the silence of women living with HIV

Artist Caroline Rajan hopes her exhibition will highlight the voices of women living with HIV. (Moganraj Villavan @FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : Walk through the exhibition “Unsung Voices: Women Living With HIV” and you will be confronted with canvases of female faces. Many of them have their faces shrouded, their features obscured. Despite this, there is a quiet, stoic beauty to them.

It soon becomes evident that the artworks depict a journey: starting with “Diagnosis”, and moving through “Shame & Isolation”, “Anger”, “Grief” and more, eventually moving towards “Advocacy & Empowerment”.

As the series progresses, the coverings on the women’s faces gradually recede, their eyes growing more present. By the final piece, you see a woman gazing directly at you, steady and self-assured, ready to face the world.

It’s a striking series of paintings, especially as they were ispired by the life journey of artist Caroline Rajan, who has been living with HIV for over two decades now.

Caroline, 45, was diagnosed at the age of 23. For much of her life, she struggled with fear, shame and isolation, believing she had to accept the world’s judgement for being who and what she was.

Art, however, gave her new passion for life, with her canvas serving a platform for healing. Caroline is now also an art teacher who is passionate about passing on her love for beauty and creativity to other children and adults.

Caroline says ‘Unsung Voices’ is about reclaiming her story and reflecting the resilience of other women like her. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Unsung Heroes”, her first solo exhibition, can be seen at Temu House here this month. The Malaysian AIDS Council is its official partner.

In her opening address, Caroline said the inspiration for her show was shaped from silence: while there are many conversations about HIV happening today, they are rarely centred on women.

This exhibition, therefore, is about her reclaiming her story, and sparking courage, compassion and understanding in society.

“It is more than just a collection of paintings, it is a journey of hope. It reflects not only my story but the resilience of every woman living with HIV, the ones who continue to rise, to heal and to find their voice even in silence,” Caroline said.

“May this work remind us all that there is beauty in vulnerability, power in truth and freedom in self-acceptance; and may it bring hope to every woman who still feels unseen, that your voice, too, matters, and your story is worth being told.”

Marina Mahathir speaking at the event launch on Friday. (Terence Toh @ FMT Lifestyle)

The exhibition launch was attended by Malaysian AIDS Council president Dr Raja Iskandar Shah Raja Azwa and writer and activist Marina Mahathir, who paid tribute to some of the Malaysian women who had previously come forward with their experiences of HIV.

The artworks displayed are a touching exploration of Caroline’s journey, told through image, metaphor and colour. “Diagnosis”, for instance, features bleeding wings, a symbol of the artist feeling her wings had been clipped. “Sorrow”, meanwhile, utilises hues of deep blue and purple to represent lingering melancholy.

“Disclosure” incorporates lotus motifs, which symbolise Caroline’s growing strength to reveal herself, like a lotus rising from murky waters. In “Love & Intimacy”, the central figure is surrounded by sensual floral forms against a cosmic backdrop, reflecting a renewed connection with the universe.

Another series, “Stigma (Pop Art Lips)”, presents half a dozen mixed-media works depicting human lips. Cheerful at first glance, they carry a heavier truth: they embody the untold stories of those burdened by societal stigma.

Paintings from the collection ‘Stigma (Pop Art Lips)’. (Terence Toh @ FMT Lifestyle)

Yet their vibrant hues signal an act of reclamation – Caroline transforming suppression into art, and pain into beauty.

“My paintings are not just about living with HIV, they are about living life fully, fiercely and unapologetically,” she concluded.

“I want other women to know that they are never alone; their voices matter.”

‘The Unsung Voices: Women Living With HIV’

Where:

Temu House,

49, Jalan 16/9e,Seksyen 16,

46350 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

When:

Today (Dec 6) @ 10am-7pm

Dec 7-9 @ 10am-6pm

For more information, visit Temu House’s website. Follow Caroline Rajan on Instagram.