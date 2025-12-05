RM1,000 cash aid next year for cancer patients in Negeri Sembilan

Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun tabled a RM640 million state budget for 2026 at the state assembly today. (Bernama pic)

SEREMBAN : Cancer patients in Negeri Sembilan are to get a one-off aid payment of RM1,000 next year from KanserCare, a RM1 million fund set up by the state government.

Anyone born in Negeri Sembilan who is a cancer patient will be eligible to apply for the allocation starting next year, menteri besar Aminuddin Harun told the state assembly when tabling the state budget for 2026.

A total allocation of RM640 million, which includes RM150 million for development expenditure, has been earmarked in the budget, which will run a RM30 million deficit.

“The cash aid for cancer patients can be used to buy medicine, food and beverages, or to cover transport costs when seeking treatment. It is for all cancer patients certified by a doctor as eligible to apply,” Aminuddin told reporters later. “This is a new initiative we are introducing as the number of cancer patients in the state is becoming increasingly worrying.”

Aminuddin said a total of RM2.34 million had been allocated for other welfare and health incentives, including RM500,000 for AV Fistula surgery assistance for underprivileged patients, RM220,000 for disabled persons, and RM500,000 in orthopaedic implant aid.