EAIC recommends action against DoE officers over illegal dumping case

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission said it will submit its findings and recommendations for action against officers from the environment department’s headquarters and Negeri Sembilan division. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against several environment department officers after complaints were filed regarding their handling of a case concerning the illegal dumping of scheduled waste in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan, last year.

The commission said it would submit its investigation findings and recommendations for action to be taken against officers from the environment department’s headquarters and Negeri Sembilan division.

The findings and recommendations will be referred to the chief secretary, public works department and environment department’s director-general and disciplinary authorities, it said.

“The probe’s findings will also be shared with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the public as soon as possible,” the EAIC said in a statement.

In October 2024, Bernama reported that the environment department had found 70 to 100 210-litre barrels of used paint and around 50 1,000-litre IBC tanks of oil at Bukit Pelanduk near Port Dickson.