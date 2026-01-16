Primary school teacher claims trial to sexually assaulting 4 pupils

Kamal Nik Ismail pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Seremban sessions court. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A primary school teacher pleaded not guilty in the Seremban sessions court today to charges of physical sexual assault against four pupils since 2024.

Kamal Nik Ismail, 41, claimed trial before judge Surita Budin after he was charged under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Sinar Harian reported.

Kamal, who is married, could be jailed for up to 20 years and caned, if convicted.

He was charged with committing the offences against the four pupils in the school compound in Senawang between June 2024 and September 2025.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni sought bail of RM30,000 for each charge, with additional conditions.

Kamal, who was unrepresented and has been temporarily placed at a centre since last month, requested for a minimum amount.

The court set bail at RM9,000 for each charge and ordered Kamal not to interfere with the alleged victims and prosecution witnesses.

He was also told to report to the nearest police station once every month until the case is disposed of.

The judge fixed Feb 23 for mention of the case, appointment of counsel, and submission of documents.