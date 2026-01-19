‘Flying passport’ case referred to immigration disciplinary board, says EAIC

The EAIC said the officer had violated the immigration department’s quality guidelines and that his actions amounted to misconduct under the EAIC Act 2009.

PETALING JAYA : The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has referred its findings on alleged “flying passport” activities at KLIA Terminal 1 to the immigration department’s disciplinary board.

The EAIC said its investigations found that the officer had entered a passenger’s details into the MyIMMs system without the traveller being present at the counter.

“The EAIC has decided to refer the results of the investigations to the immigration department’s disciplinary authority, recommending that disciplinary action be taken against the officer under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 for dishonest or untrustworthy conduct and lack of responsibility,” the commission said in a statement today.

“Flying passport” activities refer to the unauthorised practice of submitting a passport to immigration authorities for renewal, visa endorsement or extension without the physical presence of the passport holder.