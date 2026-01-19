Immigration officer claims trial to receiving RM140K in bribes

Mastura Aziz was accused of receiving RM12,500, RM47,500, RM52,500 and RM27,500 from a foreign man to allow 56 Bangladeshi nationals entry without going through the proper procedures.

PETALING JAYA : An immigration officer pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam sessions court today to four charges of receiving RM140,000 in bribes linked to the entry of foreign nationals last year.

The offences were allegedly committed in her capacity as immigration deputy assistant director at KLIA Terminal 1, between May 3 and May 15 last year at a shopping mall, petrol station and the Kota Warisan hawker centre in Sepang.

The charges under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, provide for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of no less than five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras sought bail of RM50,000 with one surety for all the charges. Defence counsel Geethan Ram Vincent however asked for a lower amount, saying Mastura had cooperated with investigators.

The court set bail at RM20,000 with one surety and ordered Mastura to report to the anti-graft agency on a monthly basis. It also set Feb 25 for the case to be mentioned again.