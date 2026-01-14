Negeri Sembilan ruler warns against supporting the corrupt

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, reminded recipients of state honours to uphold the dignity of the awards through exemplary conduct, ethics and personal character. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, has voiced deep concern over the prevalence of corruption, while expressing disappointment at those who continue to support individuals convicted of graft.

Tuanku Muhriz said corruption was the foremost enemy of justice, trust and the nation’s future, Bernama reported.

He said he was shocked that some still rallied behind individuals found guilty of serious corruption offences, as if such acts were acceptable or forgivable.

He urged those who continued to support corrupt individuals to reflect on their faith, principles and values, stressing that tolerance for corruption was unacceptable in a nation governed by the rule of law.

“Such attitudes (supporting the corrupt) reflect not only a failure to grasp the destructive impact of corruption on institutional integrity and society’s moral foundations, but also calls for serious reflection on one’s faith, principles and values,” he was quoted as saying at the investiture ceremony of state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with his 78th birthday at Istana Besar Seri Menanti today.

Tuanku Muhriz also commended the Negeri Sembilan state government led by menteri besar Aminuddin Harun, along with federal and state civil servants and security forces, for their loyalty and dedication.

He said the state government had maintained prudent financial management, achieving positive revenue and expenditure performance with budgets focused on public well-being, reflecting strong governance, integrity and efficiency.

He also thanked the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and the public for their continued support in advancing the state’s development.

At the ceremony, Tuanku Muhriz reminded recipients of state awards and honours to uphold the dignity of the awards through exemplary conduct, ethics and personal character.

Among the 532 recipients were Tunku Kecil Muda Tunku Mahmood Fawzy Tunku Muhiyiddin, who received the Seri Setia Tuanku Muhriz (SSTM) award, and Auditor-General Wan Suraya Wan Radzi, who received the Seri Setia Negeri Sembilan (SSNS) award.