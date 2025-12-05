HIV-positive spa owner pleads guilty to putting others at risk

The seven men charged in the Bukit Mertajam magistrates’ court today were among 13 people arrested during a police raid on a spa in Perai on Nov 29. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Seven men, including a spa owner living with HIV, were charged in the Bukit Mertajam magistrates’ court today with offences linked to the health centre suspected of hosting homosexual activities.

Spa owner Khor Yik Keian, 57, pleaded guilty to two charges of putting others at risk of infection before magistrate Roshayati Radella, Kosmo reported.

Khor was accused of having exposed others to the risk of HIV at Unique Two Recreation Centre on Jalan Perai Jaya 4 in Perai on Nov 29.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing images and videos deemed obscene on his mobile phone

The charges were framed under Section 12(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, respectively.

Three other men – Syed Al Aisy Syed Alfarley, 19, Teoh Wan Seong, 37, and Ahmad Safwan Razali, 33 – claimed trial to committing gross indecency against Khor and another individual, aged 58, and at the spa.

The trio, who were charged under Section 377D of the Penal Code, were granted bail of RM12,000 each.

Syed Al Aisy, Ahmad Safwan, Teoh, AA Mathiyalagan, 31, Redduwan Zairukaperi, 48, and Chinese national Luo Yun, 41, were also charged with possessing pornographic materials on their mobile phones at the same location, date and time.

Syed Al Aisy, Ahmad Safwan and Teoh pleaded not guilty and were granted bail of RM3,000 each.

Mathiyalagan, Redduwan and Luo pleaded guilty and were fined RM5,000 each.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Suhada Rosli appeared for the prosecution.

The seven accused were among 13 people arrested during a police raid on the spa on Nov 29.