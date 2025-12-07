Brewing techniques behind a great cup of coffee

When it comes to coffee, each brewing method carries its own identity, influencing the drink’s texture, aroma and flavour balance. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR” Behind the rich, inviting aroma, the charm of a cup of coffee goes beyond the beans alone – its true character is shaped just as much by the brewing techniques that bring out its flavours.

According to barista Muhammad Zakir Zamil, each brewing method carries its own identity, influencing the drink’s texture, aroma and flavour balance. This is what makes every cup unique, offering a distinct experience for every coffee lover.

Considered an essential “secret” for anyone wishing to explore this profession, the 26-year-old noted that there are four main brewing techniques commonly used to produce different flavours.

“Brewing refers to the extraction process that happens when coffee grounds come into contact with water, and it plays the most important role in determining flavour balance,” he told Bernama.

Muhammad Zakir Zamil.

“The four brewing techniques commonly used are espresso, percolation, immersion and decoction. Espresso uses machine pressure; percolation relies on gravity; immersion involves steeping coffee grounds in water like the French press technique; while decoction uses direct heat.”

According to Zakir, the espresso method offers a richer and more intense flavour, while the other techniques generally produce a smoother texture, ideal for highlighting a coffee’s flavour profile more clearly.

With almost five years of experience, the trainer at Barista Guild Asia said the quality of a cup of coffee is also influenced by water temperature, which plays a major role in determining the final extraction and the drink’s overall balance.

Explaining that the ideal water temperature ranges between 88°C and 96°C, he said the flavour also depends on the roast level of the beans.

“Boiling water at 100°C isn’t recommended as it can cause over-extraction. Over-extracted coffee is usually bitter and leaves a dry aftertaste, while under-extracted coffee produces an imbalanced sourness.

Zakir says local coffee drinkers tend to prefer Arabica beans from Brazil as their flavour profile closely resembles ‘kopi O’.

“The ideal extraction produces a well-balanced flavour with a clear aroma,” he said, pointed out that as a barista, he can tell whether the brewing process is done correctly simply by tasting the coffee.

Local coffee drinkers, Zakir observed, tend to prefer Arabica beans from Brazil because their flavour profile closely resembles what many consider “real” coffee, similar to the taste of “kopi O”.

“High floral taste or acidity is less preferred here. Brazilian profiles align more closely with what people recognise as coffee,” added Zakir, who is also skilled in creating various latte art designs.

He further highlighted that interest in brewing techniques is growing among coffee enthusiasts, including those who make their own coffee at home.

For home brewers looking to improve their cup of joe without expensive equipment, he recommends focusing on five basic elements of brewing: grammes, grind size, time, temperature, and turbulence. The latter refers to the movement or agitation of water as it passes through the coffee grounds.

“These five elements are enough to make a significant difference to the final cup,” he said.