Christmas magic comes to Melaka with ‘Carols At Twilight’

International chamber choir Cantus Musicus will be performing at Church of St Mary in Melaka for ‘Carols At Twilight’ on Sunday, Dec 14. (Cantus Musicus pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The end of the year is drawing near, and already the spirit of Christmas is in the air.

For those in Melaka, you can get into the mood for the festive season by singing along to timeless Christmas carols in a soulful setting.

This December, join international chamber choir Cantus Musicus and the choir of St Mary’s Church for “Carols At Twilight”, an unforgettable evening of classic Christmas music performed at the beautifully restored 19th century rustic chapel of the Church of St Mary in Kampung Ayer Salak.

The event, organised by Melaka Classics, will see Cantus Musicus singing a variety of Advent-themed songs. The 22-member choir will be singing mostly a cappella, with some songs accompanied by organ.

“The idea for ‘Carols by Twilight’ actually came about in 2024, when we hosted a choir concert in St Mary’s Chapel for the very first time,” Melaka Classics co-founder Cassel Krishnan told FMT Lifestyle.

“We were so inspired by the space that we knew we absolutely had to host an advent-themed concert there. So this year, we decided to invite Cantus Musicus, due to their extensive experience and capabilities.”

The Christmas concert will take place at the beautifully restored 19th century rustic chapel of the Church of St Mary in Kampung Ayer Salak in Melaka. (Melaka Classics pic)

Cantus Musicus (whose name means harmonious singing) is made up of international singers from Germany, The Netherlands, France, Indonesia, Britain and Malaysia. Formed in 2003, the choir’s repertoire spans from music of the Renaissance to modern-day choral works.

The choir is able to sing in English, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, Czech, Latin, Russian and Spanish. Two Dutch singers have specially flown in to join in the concert from the Netherlands and from The Philippines.

Tickets would be by freewill donation, with reservations required due to limited seating capacity. Proceeds will go towards the Church of St Mary building fund, as well as to the furtherment of the Arts in Malaysia.

Cassel said carols would be sung in various languages, from charming and familiar English classics, to quirky and unique carols from other places. One of the evening’s highlights will be parts where the audience is encouraged to sing along.

Among the highlights of the show will be “Hoe Leit dit Kindeken”, a popular advent song from the Netherlands. Also to be performed will be “Adeste Fidelis” (also known by the British as “The Portuguese Hymn”) known as the oldest carol sung in Malacca during the reign of the Portuguese from 1511-1641.

Apart from the music, Cassel encouraged guests to take in the beauty of the chapel at sundown.

“We would like audiences to appreciate the setting of rural Kampung Ayer Salak, which I believe is best seen during twilight. The sun stands lower in the sky, illuminating the painted glass and streaming in through coloured glass windows. It is truly a sight to behold and experience,” said Cassel.

Cassus Musicus is made up of international singers from Germany, The Netherlands, France, Indonesia, Britain and Malaysia. (Cassus Musicus pic)

Cassel believed that the appeal of Christmas carols lay not solely in its religious content but also in the nostalgic evocations of tradition and continuity.

He added that the songs were best appreciated in their original languages (though translations of the carols will be provided!) as they beautifully capture the cultural and linguistic heritage of their era and origins.

“We believe anyone who comes for this concert, which is open to all, will enjoy the delicately curated presentation of the carols, as well as a bigger appetite for classical music and life,” Cassel quipped.

“We’d recommend this concert because Christmas comes but once a year! This season is synonymous with good friends, good food, and good music. Without the singing of carols, Christmas just wouldn’t be complete.”

Event: “Carols at Twilight” (featuring Cantus Musicus with a special performance by the choir of the Church of St Mary)

Date & Time: Sunday, Dec 14 (5pm-6.30pm)

Venue: Church of St Mary, Batu 9, Kampung Ayer Salak, 75260 Melaka

Entrance by freewill donation.

To reserve tickets, visit this site or WhatsApp 011-16391641 for assistance.