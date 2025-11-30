Time for DAP to revisit manifesto

From Cassel Krishnan

The results of the Sabah state election should serve as a loud wake-up call for our party.

This is not a simple matter of “wrong candidates” or “unfavourable local dynamics”. Instead, it reflects a broader and increasingly worrying perception of DAP on the ground – one that we can no longer afford to ignore.

I do not wish to blame Sabah DAP or our members on the ground who were campaigning tirelessly, even before the election dates were announced. I believe we put up a good list of candidates, the best that DAP could offer, but the people have spoken and we must listen.

For far too long, we have pushed aside the disillusionment expressed by our own supporters. These are not hostile voices. They come from Malaysians who once believed in us wholeheartedly, who defended our ideals, and who placed their hopes in our hands.

When these voices begin to drift away – or worse, fall silent – it signals the need for deep introspection.

To regain the trust of our core support base, DAP must confront these sentiments honestly. We must restore the confidence that was once given to us, and we must prove, through action, not rhetoric, that we have not betrayed the mandate entrusted to us in past elections.

The first step is clear: we must revisit our manifesto. Promises were made, and Malaysians still remember them.

We must examine the pledges that remain unfulfilled and acknowledge the compromises we have made – some unavoidable, others perhaps too easily accepted.

It is only by understanding where we have fallen short that we can chart a credible path forward.

With the upcoming state elections in Melaka, Sarawak and Johor, we have only a limited window to show voters that we are listening and are prepared to change.

Soul searching must begin immediately, not after defeat, but before. Voters deserve to see that DAP is sensitive to their concerns and willing to correct course where needed.

Equally important is how we re-engage with the people. We must return to the basics: being present, accessible, and willing to listen without defensiveness.

Public engagement cannot be performative or restricted to social media posts; it must be genuine, sustained, and rooted in humility.

This responsibility belongs to every level of the party. Our national leadership must ensure that our direction remains principled and consistent with our core values.

At the same time, our grassroots machinery must rebuild our connection with ordinary Malaysians, those whose daily struggles and aspirations have always shaped our political mission.

I say all this not out of cynicism, but out of love for the party that shaped me and continues to represent the ideals of justice, equality, and democracy.

If we want DAP to remain a trusted voice for the people, then we must be willing to look hard in the mirror. Only through honest self-reflection, followed by real, visible change, can we strengthen our movement and prepare ourselves for the challenges ahead.

The time for soul searching is now. Let’s rise to the moment before it is too late.

Cassel Krishnan is Melaka DAP Youth chief.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.