Welcome to Lorong Seni Seremban, officially Malaysia’s longest art alley

Among the standout works along Lorong Seni Sembilan is this mural paying tribute to David Arumugam of the Alleycats. (Facebook pic)

SEREMBAN : Lorong Seni Seremban here has made history by being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the longest art alley in the country.

Seremban City Council (MBS) mayor Masri Baharuddin said the 1km-long walkway, which was developed in 2019 and completed last year, has become one of Negeri Sembilan’s top tourist attractions, reflecting the state’s continued commitment to strengthening arts and culture.

Originally part of an urban beautification effort to revitalise neglected back lanes in the town centre, Lorong Seni Seremban began modestly with just a few alleys behind Jalan Dato Sheikh Ahmad.

The initiative aimed to reclaim these spaces for the public, transforming functional service lanes into pedestrian-friendly corridors of art and creativity.

Since then, the project – which cost RM2.5 million – has expanded steadily, evolving into a vibrant open-air gallery that stretches across multiple lanes, drawing visitors, photographers and art enthusiasts while injecting new energy into the city’s urban landscape.

It now features more than 50 murals produced largely by local artists, depicting elements of Negeri Sembilan’s heritage, culture and everyday life – from traditional motifs and nostalgic scenes to contemporary references from popular culture.

Among the standout works is a mural paying tribute to David Arumugam, late frontman of the legendary band Alleycats.

Arumugam’s portrait sits alongside depictions of other national cultural icons, reflecting the alley’s role not just as a visual attraction but as a living archive of Malaysia’s pop-culture history.

Lorong Seni Seremban will be fully closed to vehicles every weekend to create a visitor-friendly environment while supporting arts and economic activities. (Bernama pic)

“The number of murals has made Lorong Seni Seremban fresher and more appealing to younger generations, as well as tourists from within and outside the country,” Masri told reporters on Saturday night.

He also announced that Lorong Seni Seremban will be fully closed to vehicles from 12am Saturday to 12am Monday every week.

The move, he noted, is aimed at ensuring visitor safety, preserving the murals, and creating a more pedestrian- and tourist-friendly environment while supporting arts, cultural and economic activities.