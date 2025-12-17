Help provide a Christmas of hope for the dogs of MDDB

These pups are among the 400 or so rescues under the care and support of Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better. (MDDB pics)

PETALING JAYA : Are you looking for a furkid to love but are currently unable to provide one with a home?

This weekend, Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) will be hosting its Furkid Sponsorship drive, inviting the public to meet rescued dogs, learn their stories, and discover a different way of giving – one rooted in care rather than ownership.

MDDB, a non-profit organisation that has been operating since 2008, remains steadfast in its mission of taking in dogs that have nowhere to go.

The NGO currently operates two facilities: the first is a shelter in Rawang that houses hundreds of healthy dogs and provides them with basic care. The second shelter, located in the Klang Valley, serves as a halfway house for around 70 disabled and senior rescue dogs.

Many of these animals were rescued from roadsides or construction sites and saved from neglect. Some arrived broken in body; others broken in spirit. All arrived needing help.

Not all of these dogs will ever know the comfort of a traditional home. Some will need lifelong medical care. Others will constantly require patience, supervision and specialised support.

“Some of our disabled dogs were born this way, while others were injured in accidents or suffer from conditions such as paralysis, blindness or epilepsy,” said MDDB veterinary care coordinator Kavitah Ganasan.

“We even have a dog born with half a brain who is mentally challenged, and three dogs diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder that chew or attack their own limbs.”

These are not easy stories to tell – but MDDB tells them anyway, believing that survival is, in itself, a form of hope.

Yoko, who is blind in one eye, is just one of the dogs whose bodies are not perfect but whose hearts are filled with pure love. (MDDB pic)

For animal lovers who wish to to help but are unable to adopt, MDDB is offering a gentle alternative through its Furkid Sponsorship Programme.

Sponsors can contribute RM100 a month for an able-bodied dog or RM150 for a disabled dog. Each dog may have multiple sponsors, helping to cover food, medication, physiotherapy and ongoing veterinary care.

Those who wish to form a deeper connection can visit MDDB’s event centre in SS3 here this weekend, where you will find a Christmas tree decorated not with ornaments but with photographs of dogs still waiting for sponsors.

Several four-legged residents will also be present, offering you the chance to sit quietly, observe and connect with a prospective bene-fur-ciary.

Among the sweet pups who await you is Jarom, a recent rescue found unconscious on a busy road in Jenjarom with three broken legs.

He survived because strangers stepped forward to fund his surgery and recovery – a reminder that compassion, when shared, can save lives.

Sweet Jarom will be waiting to greet you this weekend at MDDB’s event centre in SS3, Petaling Jaya. (MDDB pic)

To help sustain MDDB’s efforts, the event will also feature a sale of new and preloved clothing. Up for grabs are branded items with pricetags of RM40-RM50, alongside cocktail dresses and seasonal wear priced from RM30-RM40.

All proceeds go directly towards caring for the dogs.

At MDDB, the dogs may not know the word “Christmas”. But they understand kindness – and, for many of them, that is enough.

MDDB’s Furkid Sponsorship Drive & Clothing Sale

When:

Saturday & Sunday (Dec 20-21) @ 11am-8pm

Where:

17, Jalan SS3/46, SS3,

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

For more information, visit MDDB on Facebook, email [email protected], or WhatsApp 012-284 6039.