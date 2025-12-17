Ban on pets in shopping malls still in place, says Selangor exco

Selangor executive councillor Ng Suee Lim said decisions have to be carefully made based on the country’s multiracial culture. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor will continue to prohibit pets from being brought into shopping malls, despite a shopping centre in the Klang Valley allowing visitors to enter with animals.

Selangor local government and tourism committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said the policy is still in force, although the state government will review the guidelines to maintain community harmony, Bernama reported.

“In certain countries, their policy is pet-friendly, they can take their pets here, there, and even into shopping malls and so on.

“But, based on our multiracial culture, we need to carefully consider whether (such) measures can or are suitable to be applied (in places such as shopping malls),” he was quoted as saying.

It was recently reported that a Klang Valley shopping mall has allowed visitors to bring pets on its premises. This, however, has drawn mixed reactions online.