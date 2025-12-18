SPNB in talks to build homes in Batu Caves redevelopment, says Amirudin

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the state government would assist the 44 families by easing the burden of rental costs during the construction of the roads, drainage and flood mitigation work in the area. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Gombak district office is in discussion with Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) to build affordable homes for residents affected by a redevelopment project in Batu Caves, says Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

SPNB is a government-owned housing development company established in 1997 with the aim of providing quality affordable homes for Malaysians.

In a statement, Amirudin said residents from 44 houses have agreed to relocate to make way for the proposed 2.5km road project following an engagement session this week.

He said the state government would assist the 44 families by easing the burden of rental costs during the construction of the roads, drainage and flood mitigation work in the area.

Amirudin said several matters needed to be resolved, including temporary rental arrangements during the construction period and the rebuilding of homes that would be aligned with land ownership.

“The engagement session with residents of Kampung Indian Settlement was held to explain the state government’s intention to develop the area and also to hear feedback from the residents before the initiative is implemented,” he said.

“This process is also important to ensure that the intention is not misconstrued as a racial issue or an act of oppression.”

Amirudin said the relocation and construction work were expected to begin after next month’s Thaipusam celebration to give the residents sufficient time to prepare for the festival.

The settlement, located near the junction between Jalan Bunga Raya 2 and Jalan Tepi Sungai, is said to have been established by colonial authorities before Malaya’s independence to house Tamil labourers.

Last month, a group of residents from the settlement submitted a memorandum to the Selangor palace seeking royal protection from imminent eviction.