Sunway Square Mall amends pet-friendly policy, limits pets to outdoor park

The Sunway Square Mall management said with the amendment to its pet-friendly policy, pets are no longer permitted within the indoor areas of the mall but are welcome at the Squarrel’s Playground. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sunway Square Mall has amended its pet-friendly policy, limiting pets to certain areas after the Selangor government reaffirmed its ban on pets in shopping malls.

In a statement posted on the mall’s Facebook page today, the management said pets are not permitted within the indoor areas of the mall, but are welcome at the Squarrel’s Playground, an outdoor park located at Sunway South Quay Lake.

They said owners may also carry their pets when moving between the B3 and B4 car park floors and the outdoor park, with guidance from security personnel.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the community for their understanding,” they said.

Yesterday, Selangor exco Ng Suee Lim said the state government would continue to prohibit pets from being brought into shopping malls, following mixed reactions to Sunway Square Mall’s pet-friendly policy.

However, he said the state government would review the guidelines to maintain community harmony, as Malaysia’s multiracial culture warrants careful consideration of pet-friendly policies in places such as shopping malls.