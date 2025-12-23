‘Not just RM100’: SARA helps families stay afloat in times of need

Sharihan Abu Bakar is grateful to the government for allowing him to provide food for his family using SARA aid. (Bernama pic)

KANGAR: The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance provided by the government has been described as a “lifesaver” and “source of hope” by low-income groups and small traders in Perlis, helping them cope with rising costs and periods of uncertainty.

Many interviewed by Bernama expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying it has made a tangible difference in meeting their families’ basic needs during difficult times.

For Sharihan Abu Bakar, 45, who sells nasi lemak and chocolate cakes by the roadside here, income as a small trader can be unpredictable – particularly during the rainy season, when flooding sometimes forces him to stop work altogether. Last month, he was unable to operate for nearly a week.

“For some people, the RM100 SARA aid may not seem like much, but to me it is valuable and meaningful, as it helps me buy necessities for my family when I am unable to trade and have no steady income.

“I have been doing this business for over two years, and I am grateful to the government for helping to ease our burden by allowing me to provide food for my family,” said Sharihan, who lives in Kampung Nesam here.

A father to a 14-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, he hopes the government will continue the assistance and consider increasing the amount, as it provides significant relief to families in need.

Kuih stall assistant Nur Ilyana Syahira Azhar hopes there will be an increase in the aid amount next year. (Bernama pic)

Meanwhile, roadside kuih stall assistant Nur Ilyana Syahira Azhar, 22, from Beseri near Padang Besar, also welcomed the assistance, saying the aid has helped ease the financial strain on her household.

She said with her husband earning an irregular income as a rojak seller and herself working only part-time, the RM100 assistance is especially important as they have a daughter aged below two years.

“The SARA aid really helps. With just our IC, without carrying cash, we can buy household necessities. I hope there will be an increase in the amount in the coming year,” she said.

On Dec 18, finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan said Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Pahang and the Federal Territory of Labuan recorded an average SARA utilisation rate of nearly 100%.

The government has provided a one-off RM100 SARA assistance to every Malaysian citizen aged 18 and above via MyKad, redeemable from Aug 31 until Dec 31.

Under Budget 2026, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional RM100 in SARA credits, to be disbursed to 22 million Malaysians in mid-February, aimed at easing household expenses ahead of Ramadan and the Chinese New Year.