‘Anaconda’ slithers back, but this time it’ll crack you up

Jack Black and friends set out to make a low-budget version of ‘Anaconda’, only to find themselves in real danger. (Sony Pictures pic)

PETALING JAYA : If a film once made money, the studios will eventually circle back.

But rather than attempt to revive “Anaconda” as a straight-faced creature feature, director Tom Gormican and co-writer Kevin Etten flipped the premise entirely.

In this “meta-reboot”, four childhood friends who have always dreamed of making a movie, take the plunge when a midlife crisis finally pushes them to do it.

They journey deep into the Amazon to start filming their low-budget, amateur version of their favourite – “Anaconda”. But their endeavour soon takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda shows up and crashes the production.

Gormican and Etten previously collaborated on the 2022 comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, featuring Nicolas Cage playing an exaggerated version of himself. They apply a similar treatment here, reshaping “Anaconda” into a comedy that also lightly satirises the film industry.

The original 1997 film was a major box-office success, spawning several sequels. As comedy has been in short supply lately, the question, then, is whether this unusual take delivers.

Where “Anaconda” truly shines is in its cast chemistry.

Black and Paul Rudd nail the comedy, their chemistry keeping the laughs flowing throughout. (Sony Pictures pic)

Doug (Jack Black) is a frustrated wedding videographer with blockbuster dreams, constantly pitching cinematic ideas to brides who just want the same old thing.

Griff (Paul Rudd) is a washed-up actor whose biggest claim to fame is a brief arc on ‘S.W.A.T.’ After losing yet another job, Griff convinces the group, including their former school cameraman Kenny (Steve Zahn) and his ex-girlfriend Claire (Thandiwe Newton) to chase their long-abandoned filmmaking dream.

Through sheer luck, Griff secures the remake rights, and suddenly, this ridiculous plan feels possible.

Joined by Ana (Daniela Melchior), a mysterious boat captain with her own agenda, they venture into Brazil’s Amazon.

Early on, they hire a “professional” anaconda named Heitor, handled by Santiago (Selton Mello), a local who is emotionally and hilariously attached to the snake. Things go sideways quickly.

A panicked mistake leads to Heitor’s untimely death, leaving Santiago devastated and the production without its star. The group’s solution? Find another snake. In the Amazon. Naturally, this goes terribly wrong.

While the film opens with hints of danger and mystery, “Anaconda” never truly commits to being suspenseful. Even moments meant to feel tense are quickly undercut by jokes, or absurd detours. So be prepared, the twists and turns are a little too predictable. That imbalance may frustrate viewers hoping for genuine thrills, but it’s clear the film’s priorities lie elsewhere.

Where “Anaconda” excels is its comedic rhythm. The childhood friendship feels lived-in, reinforced by flashbacks to their amateur filmmaking days.

Black, as always, is a scene-stealer. One of the film’s most memorable moments involves a wild boar carcass strapped to his back with a dead squirrel in his mouth as bait for the anaconda. It’s absurd, over-the-top and ridiculously hilarious.

The ensemble is completed by Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton, who play the other two childhood friends. (Sony Pictures pic)

Rudd sheds some of his usual clueless charm for a more chaotic energy, especially during a hilariously bad acting sequence that feels deliberately painful to watch.

Rudd’s physical comedy hits its peak during a chaotic escape in a small boat. Desperate to get away from the anaconda, he starts spinning in circles.

Then there’s Zahn, who quietly becomes the film’s secret weapon. His Kenny is unpredictable, emotionally unfiltered and frequently inappropriate often at the worst possible moments. From shedding tears for a dead snake to stumbling through danger while completely high, Zahn delivers the film’s biggest laughs.

He even overcomes his long-standing fear of urinating in front of others, by peeing on Black to save him from a spider bite. The comic timing and exaggerated relief make the moment one of the movie’s funniest.

Newton brings balance to the ensemble as Claire, the one who can actually think clearly while everyone else is losing it.

Visually, the anaconda looks undeniably fake, and the final confrontation lacks the tension that fans might crave. The climax never quite delivers that satisfying back-and-forth (you think the anaconda is finally defeated, only for it to reappear moments later).

Still, “Anaconda” may not be the franchise’s finest entry but at a time when pure comedies feel increasingly rare, this one slithers in just before year’s end as a crowd-pleasing watch. Just as long as you don’t expect to take any of it seriously.

As of press time, ‘Anaconda’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.