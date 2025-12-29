Ex-armed forces officers take delight in their retirement

(Seated, fourth from right) Tamam Jamioon, Hasagaya Abdullah (on Tamam’s right) and Abdul Kadir Mohd Ali (on Hasagaya’s right) and their coursemates during their 43rd annual reunion at the Royal Ordnance Corps officer’s mess at the Batu Cantonment camp in Kuala Lumpur. (Adrian David pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In their youth, they were fit, energetic men and women who did not flinch when confronting communist insurgents and other threats to the nation’s sovereignty.

Today, in their twilight retirement years, those same military officers are facing a different kind of battle – one centred on health, livelihood and welfare.

Yet, despite age and its challenges, the officers of the Short Service Commission (SSC) Intake 43/W3 have kept their camaraderie alive through regular reunions since their commissioning on Dec 18, 1982 – bonds forged in uniform and sustained long after service ended.

The alumni’s most senior officer, former Army deputy chief Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Hasagaya Abdullah, expressed hope that the gatherings would continue for as long as possible, even as time, health concerns and family commitments catch up with them.

“We went through the tough and rough of life in our younger days and while in service with the various corps and units in the army, navy and air force,” he said.

Nazarudin Borhan (in wheelchair) with Hasagaya Abdullah (on Nazarudin’s right) and their coursemates at the reunion. (Adrian David pic)

“Those were the trying years during the Second Malayan Emergency (1968–89) against communist terrorists and other episodes like the Al-Maunah militant group’s arms heist in the year 2000 and the Lahad Datu incursion into Sabah by Sulu militants in 2013.

“Now in our mid-60s, retirement is posing a great challenge to stay healthy, fit, hale and hearty. We just have to keep going and be active, in spite of the hazards of life,” said Hasagaya, who is also Perwira Niaga Malaysia (Pernama) chairman.

While some have died, many are in need of healthcare and welfare aid, Hasagaya said, adding that the others were assisting them in their time of need.

He was speaking at the group’s 43rd annual reunion held at the Royal Ordnance Corps officers’ mess at Batu Cantonment camp in Jalan Ipoh.

Tamam Jamioon (left) and Abdul Kadir Mohd Ali (right) enjoying a light moment during the reunion. (Adrian David pic)

Hasagaya said the reunion marked a long journey for the group, offering an opportunity to renew acquaintances after more than four decades.

“These reunions are also a good occasion to wish each other Selamat Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Wesak Day, Happy Deepavali, Merry Christmas and a ‘Happy New Year 2026’ – the true Malaysian multi-racial way,” said Hasagaya, who once served as vice-chancellor of the National Defence University of Malaysia.

The reunion was hosted by Major-General (Rtd) Tamam Jamioon, the former Royal Ordnance Corps’ 20th director, who also served as its chairman from May 19, 2022, to Nov 23, 2022.

Tamam said the gathering stirred fond memories of their early days at the former Officer Cadet School in Segenting Camp – better known as Sebatang Karah camp – marking the entry of 167 cadets into the Armed Forces on Dec 1, 1981.

He added that of the 167 coursemates, 111 were from the Army, 16 from the Royal Malaysian Air Force and 27 from the Royal Malaysian Navy, who trained alongside 22 women officers, all from the Army.

“After three months, the naval cadets continued their training at KD Pelanduk at the RMN base in Lumut, Perak,” he said.

(From left) Tamam Jamioon, Mohd Nasir Hanapiah, Hasagaya Abdullah, Abdul Kadir Mohd Ali and Azizan Kamin at the reunion. (Adrian David pic)

“Similarly, RMAF cadet pilots later continued their flying training at the RMAF base in Alor Setar, Kedah, while others served in various RMAF units.”

Reunion organising chairman Col (Rtd) Abdul Kadir Mohd Ali recalled how many of them could still vividly remember eating, playing, sleeping, training and fighting battles together, both locally and abroad, while serving in various corps, regiments and units.

“The Sebatang Karah camp has since been transformed into the Army Graduate Officers Training Centre and Armour Training Centre,” said Kadir, the former Army’s Western Field Command Signals director.

“Some of our coursemates had opted for early retirement, while a good number continued as regular-service officers until compulsory retirement at age 60,” Kadir added.

Also present at the reunion was former Cobra Club, Armed Forces and national rugby player Captain (Rtd) Nazarudin Borhan, now wheelchair-bound – a poignant reminder that while time may slow the body, the bonds forged in service endure.