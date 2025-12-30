PCOS: the silent health risk behind irregular periods

Abdominal discomfort is a common symptom of irregular menstruation, which can signal underlying hormonal conditions such as PCOS. (Freepik pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Many women consider irregular menstruation to be normal, but – left untreated – it can be an early warning sign of serious hormonal disorders with long-term health consequences.

Associate professor Dr Muhammad Azrai Abu, consultant obstetrician and reproductive specialist at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, explained that irregular periods may indicate conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can increase the risk of uterine cancer.

Hormonal imbalances in PCOS can cause irregular menstruation, excessive hair growth, and eggs in the ovaries failing to mature fully, he outlined.

“Many women only realise they have PCOS when they seek fertility treatment. PCOS is not only a challenge for pregnancy planning – it can also increase the risk of uterine cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

“When ovulation does not occur, the hormone oestrogen continues to stimulate the uterine lining. If this persists without treatment, it might lead to uterine cancer. This is what makes PCOS a ‘time bomb’ or silent killer,” he told Bernama.

Azrai said the risks of PCOS are not limited to women who are planning to conceive – rather, it can affect women of all backgrounds and ages, including those as young as their early teens.

Notably, PCOS is becoming increasingly prevalent among the younger generation owing to unhealthy lifestyles, lack of physical activity and excessive food intake.

Although PCOS can be managed and, in some cases, “reversed” through lifestyle changes such as weight loss and regular exercise, Azrai cautioned that the condition could recur if patients revert to old habits.

“PCOS is not a condition that can be cured with a single course of treatment; it requires regular monitoring and long-term lifestyle discipline. Many patients think they have recovered, when in fact their hormones could become unstable again,” he stressed.

He thus advises women who experience irregular menstrual cycles to seek prompt medical examination before more serious complications develop.