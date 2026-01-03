8 smashing concerts in the Klang Valley in 2026

K-pop group Super Junior will perform at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 17. (Super Junior Facebook pic)

Malaysia’s live music calendar in 2026 brings together global icons and local heavyweights across pop, rock and K-pop.

With concerts spread throughout the year at major venues in Kuala Lumpur, fans can expect a mix of nostalgia, high-energy performances and vocal showcases.

Here are eight exciting concerts fans can rock out at in 2026. All information is correct at press time and subject to change.

1. Super Junior – Super Show 10

Jan 17 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

K-pop pioneers Super Junior launch the year with Super Show 10, to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Since their debut in 2005, the group has been instrumental in shaping K-pop’s global rise, with signature hits like “Sorry, Sorry”, “Bonamana” and “Mr Simple” becoming genre staples.

Bryan Adams promises a night of melodic anthems at his upcoming concert. (Live Nation pic)

2. Bryan Adams – Roll With The Punches Tour

Feb 6 @ Idea Live Arena, Petaling Jaya

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams returns to Malaysia for a fourth show, bringing a musical catalogue spanning more than four decades.

Best known for classics such as “Summer of ’69”, “Heaven” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, Adams’s music is beloved for its straightforward storytelling and melodic hooks.

‘All Rise’ for British pop group Blue’s anticipated show on Feb 9 at Zepp KL. (Live Nation pic)

3. Blue – 25th Anniversary Tour

Feb 9 @ Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur

British pop group Blue marks a quarter of a century in music with an anniversary stop in Kuala Lumpur. Rising to fame in the early 2000s, the group became known for smooth harmonies and pop-R&B hits like “All Rise”, “One Love” and “Too Close”.

Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng is set to electrify the Axiata Arena for two nights in April. (ACO Media Instagram pic)

4. Sammi Cheng – You & Mi World Tour

April 17–18 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

Cantopop icon Sammi Cheng makes a long-awaited return to Malaysia after a decade with two nights at Axiata Arena.

A major figure in Chinese pop culture, Cheng’s career spans decades across music and film, marked by reinvention and longevity.

Based on past performances, the concert is rumoured to feature a 30-song setlist alongside stunning stage design and costumes. Tickets are going on sale soon.

Japanese rock band One Ok Rock will perform on April 29 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. (Live Nation pic)

5. One Ok Rock – DETOX Asia Tour

April 29 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

Japanese rock band One Ok Rock returns with their “DETOX Asia Tour”, continuing their evolution as a global rock act.

The four-man band is best known for hits like “The Beginning” (2012), used for the live-action “Rurouni Kenshin” film, and the heartfelt ballad “Wherever You Are” (2009).

Frontman Taka’s powerful vocals anchor a sound that blends alternative rock, pop influences and bilingual lyrics.

Prepare for a night of powerhouse vocals as Shila Amzah takes to the stage in May. ((MyTicketAsia pic)

6. Shila Amzah – Resonance: Shila Amzah in Harmony

May 9 @ Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Kuala Lumpur

Marking over 25 years in music, Malaysian star Shila Amzah presents “Resonance” at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. Renowned for her vocal versatility, Shila performs across Malay, Mandarin and English repertoires and has built a career spanning Asia.

The Kuala Lumpur-born songstress is known for hits such as “Patah Seribu”, “See You Again”, and “Sang Juara”.

K-pop group Treasure brings their ‘Pulse On Tour’ to Kuala Lumpur on May 30 at Axiata Arena. (Live Nation pic)

7. Treasure – Pulse On Tour

May 30 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

YG Entertainment’s K-pop group Treasure brings their “Pulse On Tour” to Malaysia in May following a series of successful international stops.

Known for sharp choreography, high-energy performances and youthful charisma, the group has gained a strong global fanbase with catchy hits such as “Jikjin”, “Darari” and “Hello”.

‘Gemilang Bersama MPO’ celebrates Jaclyn Victor’s musical journey of two decades. (MPO pic)

8. Jaclyn Victor – Gemilang Bersama MPO

Oct 17 @ Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Kuala Lumpur

Vocal powerhouse Jaclyn Victor closes the year with a special collaboration alongside the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Best known as the first winner of Malaysian Idol, Jaclyn has since built a career defined by strong vocal control, emotional delivery and genre flexibility.

Her concert, helmed by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose promises to be a soul-stirring evening that blends orchestral refinement with contemporary Malaysian music.

Other artistes

Concert fans can also look forward to performers Siti Nurhaliza, Jessica Jung, NCT Wish, Yuna, IVE, Taeyong, and My Chemical Romance, whose shows (originally set for April) have been moved to November.