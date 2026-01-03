8 smashing concerts in the Klang Valley in 2026

Malaysia’s live music calendar in 2026 brings together global icons and local heavyweights across pop, rock and K-pop.
With concerts spread throughout the year at major venues in Kuala Lumpur, fans can expect a mix of nostalgia, high-energy performances and vocal showcases.
Here are eight exciting concerts fans can rock out at in 2026. All information is correct at press time and subject to change.
1. Super Junior – Super Show 10
Jan 17 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur
K-pop pioneers Super Junior launch the year with Super Show 10, to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Since their debut in 2005, the group has been instrumental in shaping K-pop’s global rise, with signature hits like “Sorry, Sorry”, “Bonamana” and “Mr Simple” becoming genre staples.
2. Bryan Adams – Roll With The Punches Tour
Feb 6 @ Idea Live Arena, Petaling Jaya
Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams returns to Malaysia for a fourth show, bringing a musical catalogue spanning more than four decades.
Best known for classics such as “Summer of ’69”, “Heaven” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, Adams’s music is beloved for its straightforward storytelling and melodic hooks.
3. Blue – 25th Anniversary Tour
Feb 9 @ Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur
British pop group Blue marks a quarter of a century in music with an anniversary stop in Kuala Lumpur. Rising to fame in the early 2000s, the group became known for smooth harmonies and pop-R&B hits like “All Rise”, “One Love” and “Too Close”.
4. Sammi Cheng – You & Mi World Tour
April 17–18 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur
Cantopop icon Sammi Cheng makes a long-awaited return to Malaysia after a decade with two nights at Axiata Arena.
A major figure in Chinese pop culture, Cheng’s career spans decades across music and film, marked by reinvention and longevity.
Based on past performances, the concert is rumoured to feature a 30-song setlist alongside stunning stage design and costumes. Tickets are going on sale soon.
5. One Ok Rock – DETOX Asia Tour
April 29 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur
Japanese rock band One Ok Rock returns with their “DETOX Asia Tour”, continuing their evolution as a global rock act.
The four-man band is best known for hits like “The Beginning” (2012), used for the live-action “Rurouni Kenshin” film, and the heartfelt ballad “Wherever You Are” (2009).
Frontman Taka’s powerful vocals anchor a sound that blends alternative rock, pop influences and bilingual lyrics.
6. Shila Amzah – Resonance: Shila Amzah in Harmony
May 9 @ Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Kuala Lumpur
Marking over 25 years in music, Malaysian star Shila Amzah presents “Resonance” at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. Renowned for her vocal versatility, Shila performs across Malay, Mandarin and English repertoires and has built a career spanning Asia.
The Kuala Lumpur-born songstress is known for hits such as “Patah Seribu”, “See You Again”, and “Sang Juara”.
7. Treasure – Pulse On Tour
May 30 @ Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur
YG Entertainment’s K-pop group Treasure brings their “Pulse On Tour” to Malaysia in May following a series of successful international stops.
Known for sharp choreography, high-energy performances and youthful charisma, the group has gained a strong global fanbase with catchy hits such as “Jikjin”, “Darari” and “Hello”.
8. Jaclyn Victor – Gemilang Bersama MPO
Oct 17 @ Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Kuala Lumpur
Vocal powerhouse Jaclyn Victor closes the year with a special collaboration alongside the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.
Best known as the first winner of Malaysian Idol, Jaclyn has since built a career defined by strong vocal control, emotional delivery and genre flexibility.
Her concert, helmed by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose promises to be a soul-stirring evening that blends orchestral refinement with contemporary Malaysian music.
Other artistes
Concert fans can also look forward to performers Siti Nurhaliza, Jessica Jung, NCT Wish, Yuna, IVE, Taeyong, and My Chemical Romance, whose shows (originally set for April) have been moved to November.