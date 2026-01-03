Jeju’s Asean-Korea Olle connects people, cultures and coastlines

Malaysia’s bench along the Asean-Korea Olle Trail overlooks the sweeping panorama of Jungmun Saekdal Beach. (Asean-Korea Centre pic)

JEJU ISLAND : Jeju Olle Trail Route 8, a 19.6km route along southern Jeju, weaves together nature, heritage and interpersonal ties, each step reflecting the deepening connection between Asean and South Korea.

Renamed the Asean-Korea Olle Trail in November 2024 to mark 35 years of dialogue relations, the route is nestled within the wider Jeju Olle Trail network of 27 coastal and inland paths spanning 437km. It offers travellers a journey through the island’s dramatic landscapes and evolving regional links.

Led by the Asean-Korea Centre (AKC), the trail reflects the region’s commitment to cultural exchange and people-to-people connectivity.

Commemorative benches representing the 10 Asean member states line the trail, forming a pathway that highlights shared heritage and the growing warmth of Asean-Korea relations. A bench for Timor-Leste is expected to be installed at a later stage, pending the country’s accession to the AKC.

In the Jeju dialect, “olle” refers to a narrow footpath leading from a home to the main street, a reference to the trail’s humble village origins before it grew into one of the island’s signature attractions.

The benches, arranged alphabetically, are crafted from super concrete to withstand Jeju’s coastal conditions. Each stop is marked by a Ganse, the trail’s iconic “slow idler” figure, which provides information on the corresponding Asean country.

All benches are positioned at culturally or historically significant locations along the route.

Set against the sweeping panorama of Jungmun Saekdal Beach, Malaysia’s bench offers one of the most striking viewpoints; while the Myanmar bench sits beside the ancient Hwanhae Jangseong coastal fortress wall, where Jeju’s volcanic stones once guarded against seaborne threats.

Scenic stretches of scenery as seen from the Asian-Korea Olle Trail. (Bernama pics)

The trail is supported by cultural features such as QR codes linking to information about the Asean countries and a stamp-collecting activity at the beginning, middle and end of the route.

The stamps, most of which depict iconic national landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers or Singapore’s Merlion, serve as memorable cultural touchpoints for visitors.

Meanwhile, the Jeju Asean Hall located nearby further enriches the experience through its Asean Culture and Book Corner, to which Malaysia has contributed tomes and display items.

The hall also hosts exhibitions showcasing handicrafts and traditional clothing from each participating country, further deepening the cultural experience for visitors.

Malaysian ambassador to South Korea Zamruni Khalid said the Olle Trail reflects the deepening partnership between Asean and South Korea, inviting travellers to explore the rich cultures of Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia.