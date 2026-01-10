This Sunday, help these puppies obtain their happily ever after

Will you give these sweet, adorable puppies their ‘furever’ home? (LASS pics)

PETALING JAYA : This Sunday, pet lovers are invited to experience the sweetest kind of heart-tugging magic – the moment a rescued puppy realises it’s finally safe.

Lost Animal Souls Shelter (LASS) and Pawtarian are joining forces for a special pet adoption drive at IOI RIO in Bandar Puteri Puchong, where 10 newly rehabilitated LASS rescues – all puppies – will be introduced as hopeful seekers of “furever” homes.

The litter includes five males and five females, each already given essential veterinary care and a fresh start after being rescued from difficult beginnings.

Adoption isn’t just about bringing home a pet; it’s a chance to change a life. And for these puppies, meeting the right human could mean everything.

Now healthy, happy and bursting with personality, these fuzzy furballs are ready to bring laughter, warmth and companionship into a family that’s been waiting for them – perhaps into yours!

LASS, based in Kuala Selangor, has spent over a decade as a no-kill sanctuary for dogs of all ages, caring for around 350 canine rescues at any time. The shelter was founded and is led by its president, Vignes Chelliah, whose lifelong dedication has helped countless abused, neglected and traumatised strays recover and thrive.

Running a sanctuary of this scale is no easy feat, but LASS remains committed to ensuring every rescue receives food, medical attention, rehabilitation, and the love they never had before.

Pawtarian, meanwhile, is an animal welfare organisation driven by compassion and action – rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abandoned dogs while also advocating responsible adoption.

The non-profit is known for supporting long-term solutions through programmes such as trap-neuter-return (TNR), helping to humanely manage Malaysia’s stray population. It regularly hosts weekly Sunday adoption drives at IOI RIO and works closely with other rescue groups to widen the safety net for animals in need.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to find a best friend with a wagging tail and a grateful heart, this is your chance. Come say hello – and you might leave with the companion you never knew you were missing.

(LASS/Pawtarian pic)

LASS-Pawtarian Puppy Adoption Drive

When:

Tomorrow (Sunday, Jan 11) @ 11am-3pm

Where:

IOI RIO, Lebuh Puteri, Bandar Puteri Puchong

For location, click here. For further information, contact Vignes Chelliah at 016-330 9637.

Follow LASS on Facebook, and keep up-to-date with Pawtarian here.