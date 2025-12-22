Animal welfare groups call for controlled pet access to malls

Selangor executive councillor Ng Suee Lim said the state government will continue to prohibit pets from being brought into shopping malls. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Animal welfare groups have urged local authorities and state governments to introduce clear guidelines allowing pets in shopping malls in a controlled manner, rather than the imposition of a blanket ban.

Malaysian Animal Association president Arie Dwi Andika said a pet-friendly approach should be supported, but accompanied by clear limits and rules to safeguard public safety, hygiene and comfort in malls.

He said such guidelines could include strict controls on pets, including the use of sturdy leashes and special diapers to prevent animals from relieving themselves in public areas.

“This is a matter of cleanliness and public health. Waste that comes into contact with surfaces can leave residue even after cleaning, and this could pose health risks.

“Pet owners must also be capable of properly handling their animals, especially dogs, to prevent attacks or behavioural changes caused by panic in crowded spaces,” he told FMT.

Arie added that pets should only be allowed into shopping malls for specific purposes such as exhibitions, competitions or animal welfare promotional programmes, and not simply brought along into congested public places.

“We are not opposing this, and we support malls organising pet-friendly events, but there must be limits.

“Not all areas are suitable, such as food courts or food premises, as these raise health, safety and hygiene concerns.

“Perhaps pets could be confined to designated areas that do not pose safety risks to visitors, including children and people with animal phobias,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kluang Animal Protection Association president Nasir Abdul Aziz said pet-friendly malls could play a positive role in educating the public, especially children, to coexist with animals without fear or stigma.

“Concerns over cleanliness can be addressed through mall management rules, such as requiring pets to be kept in strollers instead of being free to roam,” he said.

Last week, Selangor local government and tourism committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said the state government would continue to prohibit pets from being brought into shopping malls, despite a shopping centre in the Klang Valley allowing visitors to enter with animals.

He said the policy was still in force, although the state government would review the guidelines to maintain community harmony.

Recent reports that Sunway Square Mall had allowed visitors to bring pets on its premises had drawn mixed reactions online.

The mall management later amended its pet-friendly policy, limiting pets to certain areas after the Selangor government reaffirmed its ban on pets in shopping malls.