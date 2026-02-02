How 2 friends are building a community of avid hikers

School friends Vanessa Lim (left) and Sevvitaa Baskaran spend their downtime hiking. (Theevya Ragu @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : After months of unemployment and rejection emails, Sevvitaa Baskaran and Vanessa Lim found an unexpected escape: hiking with strangers – or rather, new friends.

What began as a way to pass time and lift their spirits has since grown into an online community called “Hiking with Friendss”. In just two weeks, they’ve attracted more than 2,000 followers, drawing in people who want to explore the outdoors but not on their own.

Both 24, their friendship goes back to 2017, when they met in school. It deepened during nine months of dorm life as they pursued different academic paths – Lim studied accounting, while Sevvitaa took up law.

Living together brought them closer, and it was Lim who first nudged their friendship outdoors.

“You won’t believe it, but I was 90-plus kilos a couple of years ago. I never hiked and I even hated walking,” Lim told FMT Lifestyle.

Her mindset began to shift after she came across an Instagram post of an influencer trekking in Nepal.

“Ever since then, I really wanted to be there, among the mountains,” she said.

Determined, Lim made a deal with her family: if she lost enough weight, she could go. Over six to nine months, she shed about 20kg. In March last year, she trained on Gunung Angsi and, just a month later, found herself hiking in Nepal – the beginning of a new chapter.

The duo described their climb up Mount Ijen in Indonesia as one of their toughest experiences. (Hiking with Friendss pic)

But the realities of life soon caught up with them. After graduating last year, both struggled to find work.

“Since September, it has been rejection after rejection – the same disappointment over and over again,” Sevvitaa said.

The breaking point came in January.

“I had a mental breakdown one day when I got rejected for a job I really wanted. That was the day I texted Sevvitaa to start ‘Hiking with Friendss’,” Lim recalled.

“We just thought, when the time comes, a job will come,” Sevvitaa said. “But meanwhile, let’s make the best out of something we enjoy doing.”

The idea was simple: gather people who wanted hiking buddies. There was no pressure, no fees for permit-free hikes, and certainly no claims of being professional guides.

“Hiking is always better and safer in a bigger group, especially on trails that aren’t crowded. Once our busier friends stopped coming along, we thought, ‘Why not invite others?’” Sevvitaa said.

The duo’s first organised hike took place at the Peak Garden Setia Alam trail, attracting around 14 participants. (Hiking with Friendss pics)

Their first organised hike took place on Jan 24 at the Peak Garden Setia Alam trail, drawing 14 participants.

“Naturally, you start talking when you go on a hike. By the end of it, we all became friends and even had a meal together,” Sevvitaa said.

Participants came from all walks of life – including one hiker from Belarus.

“A lot of them came alone,” Lim added. “It just proves there are people like us who want to find hiking buddies.”

Beyond popular trails, the duo has also been researching lesser-known hiking spots across Malaysia.

Before launching their community, they experienced everything from easy trails to physically demanding climbs. Lim’s longest hike so far has been Kerunai in Perak.

“The hike started at 1am, we rested at the top, and it ended at 11am,” she said.

The duo just returned from Indonesia after climbing Mount Bromo and Mount Ijen – one of their toughest trips yet.

“At one point, we were hiking in pitch black, cold weather, on an incline higher than any treadmill for two hours straight,” Sevvitaa said.

Sevvitaa Baskaran and Vanessa Lim hope to grow their hiking community, one trail at a time. (Hiking with Friendss pic)

Yet, what stays with them after each hike is not exhaustion, but a surprising sense of mental clarity.

“I used to be a materialistic person. But when you go hiking, money doesn’t play much of a role there. The feeling you’re experiencing is so pure and peaceful,” Lim said.

Beyond organising hikes, their social media page is packed with practical tips, from where to park your vehicle to how to apply for permits.

Having recently completed a group hike at Bukit Cherakah – with trips like Padang Batu Waterfall, and potentially even Nepal, in the pipeline – Sevvitaa believes the community is only just getting started.

“There’s potential to make this better and bigger,” she said. “Let’s see where it goes.”

Follow ‘Hiking with Friendss’ on Instagram.