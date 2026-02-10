Artist captures charm of Malaysia’s old flats

Wong Sze Yoong, seen here with his painting ‘Saya Anak Malaysia’, has been preserving old flats and apartments through art since 2020. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Old flats in Malaysia rarely get a second glance. In a city racing towards gleaming condominiums and glass towers, these ageing concrete structures often fade quietly into the background, absorbed into the everyday rush of urban life.

But Wong Sze Yoong looks at them differently.

Since 2020, he has been painting old flats and apartments across Malaysia, capturing their weathered facades and everyday details with care.

“These buildings are filled with nostalgia and memories, and we should appreciate them before they disappear. So, I’m not just painting a picture – I’m recording history,” Wong told FMT Lifestyle.

For Wong, these buildings are reflections of Malaysian life – shared spaces where people of various races, cultures and backgrounds live side by side.

This sense of coexistence is echoed across his paintings, where he weaves in subtle cultural elements, from Chinese lanterns to flags of Sabah and Sarawak.

From weathered walls to hanging laundry, Wong captures details that evoke a sense of familiarity and nostalgia. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Working mainly with acrylic, Wong first spends time at his chosen locations, where he sketches on site, takes photographs and records videos before completing the painting at home.

His aim is simple: the building must be old and tinged with nostalgia.

While his paintings are based on real locations, Wong includes imagined details that make the scenes feel familiar and true to life.

This approach comes through clearly in one of his paintings, “Saya Anak Malaysia”. At first glance, it shows two adjoining blocks of ageing flats, their walls stained by time and weather. Look closer and the details begin to unfold: laundry hanging from windows, mismatched awnings and rusty grilles.

A Jalur Gemilang flies from one unit, blending naturally into the scene rather than standing out. Walking casually on a rooftop is an “Oyen”, the much-loved orange cat, wandering without a care in the world – just as cats often do.

After identifying a space, Wong spends time on site, sketching and observing the everyday details of the building. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

At ground level, the building comes alive. Small businesses line the bottom row – “Ali Runcit”, “Muthu Barber” and “Ah Hock Kopitiam”. Tiny human figures go about their day, giving the composition a sense of movement.

It is a scene many Malaysians have seen countless times – without ever really stopping to see it.

Through a process of layering, where paint is applied gradually, Wong builds his paintings slowly, allowing walls, windows and grilles to emerge one by one, transforming these easily overlooked spaces into scenes filled with warmth.

“The feedback I’ve been getting is that it brings back memories,” said the 30-year-old, adding that he has since completed 11 paintings of old flats and apartments.

All of have been sold, with “Saya Anak Malaysia” even commissioned by a collector in Spain.

Looking back, Wong shared that his interest in art began at a young age. When he was seven, his aunt, Pa’ang Boon Kien, introduced him to drawing and painting, guiding him and helping to nurture his talent.

Wong with his aunt, Pa’ang Boon Kien, who introduced him to art. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Over the years, he learnt from other teachers, but her influence remained close to his heart. “I am thankful to my aunt for introducing me to the world of art,” he said.

It was during the pandemic that his focus on old flats and apartments took shape. When he entered the United Overseas Bank (UOB) “Painting of the Year” competition, Wong – who lives in an old flat himself – decided to paint the space he saw every day.

“That was when I realised its aesthetic beauty. Before that, I didn’t notice it because I had grown so used to it,” he said. His painting, titled “Behind The Grille”, won gold in the emerging artist category.

Through painting these spaces, Wong has also gained a deeper understanding of the lives within them.

“Even though people of various races live in separate units, together, they form a community. Harmony and unity are very important – just like it is in Malaysia,” he said.

“Beyond encouraging people to appreciate old flats and apartments, I also hope my paintings can convey positive messages such as the importance of tolerance and harmony among Malaysians,” he added.

Follow Wong Sze Yoong on Instagram. To contact Wong, send him a message via Instagram.