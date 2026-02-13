Raya 2026 colour trends: ‘Tree House’ green leads the pack

The popularity of Tree House green reflects a broader shift in festive styling. (Nippon Paint pic)

PETALING JAYA : This Raya, one shade is taking centre stage: Tree House green.

Muted yet warm, earthy yet versatile, it has emerged as the clear favourite in a recent public poll on OhBulan!

The poll, which drew 711 responses, aimed to identify colour preferences for this year’s Hari Raya. Tree House green emerged as the top choice with 6.5%, followed by Cosmic Navy at 6.1% and Orinoco at 4.3%.

The popularity of Tree House green reflects a broader shift in festive styling. Rather than bold, statement colours reserved for the season, Malaysians are opting for tones that can be worn again, paired easily with other shades, and carried into everyday life.

A palette shaped by versatility

Seen through this lens, Tree House green is part of a larger Raya 2026 palette defined by adaptability. Alongside it, several other colours are making waves:

Tree House green: an earthy, muted green with warm undertones

Cosmic Navy: a deep, inky blue that feels refined and versatile, ideal for both day and evening looks

Orinoco: a soft, sandy neutral that brings understated elegance to traditional silhouettes

Lake Alone: a calm, muted blue-grey that offers a modern, polished alternative to classic pastels

Leather Whip: a warm, caramel-toned brown that adds depth and richness to contemporary Raya styling

These shades work just as well in traditional baju kurung and baju kebaya as they do in contemporary cuts, giving families more freedom to mix, match, and coordinate their Raya looks.

Inspired green for home and lifestyle

Tree House green is included in Nippon Paint’s range, inspired by the feeling of home. (Nippon Paint pic)

The appeal of Tree House green goes beyond fashion.

Part of Nippon Paint’s Raya-inspired palette, the shade brings warmth to interiors, whether on feature walls, textiles or subtle decorative accents.

Practicality meets style too. Tree House green benefits from Nippon Paint’s formulation like Silver Ion and AirGuard Technology, keeping walls clean and indoor air safe, while its durability and stain resistance make maintenance effortless.

Tree House green is included in Nippon Paint’s range, inspired by the feeling of home: familiar, welcoming, and timeless.

For Malaysians looking to refresh wardrobes or interiors this festive season, Tree House green promises style that lasts long after the celebrations.

