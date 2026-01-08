Fixed-fare AirAsia flights to East Malaysia for CNY, Hari Raya

Low-cost carrier AirAsia will operate 1,578 fixed-fare flights over Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, offering more than 31,000 seats.

SEPANG : AirAsia is offering fixed-fare one-way tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak at RM328 and Sabah at RM398 in conjunction with Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the initiative would help East Malaysians return home for the festive seasons at affordable rates, making air travel more accessible during these periods.

“I am pleased to note AirAsia’s continued role in supporting the government’s efforts to manage festive travel demand through initiatives such as fixed fares, which provide travellers greater confidence when planning their journeys home, particularly for those travelling between KL and Sabah and Sarawak.

“These fixed fares are aimed at giving Malaysians greater certainty as they plan their festive journeys and supporting family reunions during these meaningful celebrations,” he said at the announcement of the initiative here today.

The low-cost carrier will operate 1,578 fixed-fare flights over Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, offering more than 31,000 seats.

Bookings for the Chinese New Year period are for trips from Feb 13 to Feb 24, while Hari Raya bookings are for travel between March 18 and March 26.

Loke said the government would also continue the RM400 FLYSiswa voucher programme this year to ease travel costs for students travelling between KL and East Malaysia.

“The FLYSiswa initiative for this year will be rolled out next week,” he added.

Eligible students will receive a digital voucher in the form of shell credit, which can be used to purchase economy-class flight tickets with participating airlines – Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air, Firefly and AirBorneo.